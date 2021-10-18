Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2021

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC Pink: CMHF), the parent company for Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank") and Millennium Financial Group, Inc. ("Mlend"), announced today that for the period ending September 30, 2021 the Company earned year to date net income of $4.758 million or $2.11 per share, the highest for the time period in the history of the Company, with an increase of $2.2 million or 86% compared to September 30, 2020 at $2.560 million or $1.14 per share. Net income for the third quarter was $2.257 million or $1.00 per share, an increase of 153% or $1.4 million compared to second quarter net income of $892 thousand or $0.40 per share. Year over year third quarter net income increased $1.1 million or 88% compared to the third quarter of 2020.
Earnings continued to be bolstered by strong residential mortgage loan activity along with enhanced fee income from PPP loan forgiveness. Earnings were positively impacted during the third quarter by a loan charge-off recovery totaling $540 thousand related to the prior quarter isolated loan charge-off due to a COVID-19 business failure. The Bank entered into a forbearance agreement with the principal of the aforementioned credit charge-off to receive monthly restitution towards the recovery of the charge-off. The recovery also positively impacted the provision expense for the third quarter, resulting in a loan loss provision expense release of $246 thousand. As of September 30, 2021 the Company's credit quality continued to be strong with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.31%, a decrease of 5 basis points from the prior quarter.
The Company remains deeply committed to the communities we serve. We continue to expand our newly formed footprint in the Franklin County, PA market and continuing to grow in the Maryland market while providing our customers with "Absolutely Exceptional Experiences".
Quarterly Highlights – 3Q21 vs 2Q21
- Net book value and tangible book value per share increased by $0.59 and $0.60, or 2.4% and 2.5%, respectively, per share to $24.82 and $24.09 per share, respectively, in the third quarter, from $24.23 and $23.49, respectively, in the second quarter.
- Cash balances increased on a linked quarter basis by 10.3% or $5.7 million. Deposit growth in the third quarter totaled $47.6 million. The bank utilized the new deposit funds to purchase $47.2 million in security investments during the third quarter. The bank also continued to strengthen off-balance sheet contingency funding sources (FHLB and FRB discount window borrowing capacity), keeping the overall contingency funding position strong at approximately 58.2% of total funding at the bank level as of September 30, 2021.
- Gross loans increased on a linked quarter basis by $850 thousand or 0.1% as of September 30, 2021. A net decrease in PPP loans of $13.8 million for the quarter was offset by core loan growth of $14.7 million, contributing to the overall quarterly loan growth when compared to June 30, 2021.
- Overall deposits grew $47.6 million, or 6.8% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposit grew $20.3 million and interest-bearing deposits grew $27.3 million. The interest-bearing deposits growth was mainly in low cost money market deposits totaling $14 million and interest-bearing transaction demand deposits totaling $13 million. The Bank's cost of interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter decreased 4 bps to 0.41%.
- The Banks normalized margin (excludes impact of PPP loans and fees, FRB Cash and Brokered deposits) decreased 6 basis points to 3.40% in the third quarter of 2021 from 3.46% in the second quarter of 2021.
- The loan loss reserve to total loans ratio (excluding PPP loans) increased to 1.10% at September 30, 2021, from 1.08% as of June 30, 2021. Most of the increase was related to core loan growth totaling $14 million, and the addition of a specific reserve for $47 thousand related to one loan relationship.
Quarterly Highlights – 3Q21 vs 3Q20
- Net book value per share of $24.82 represents a $1.91, or 7.7% increase over September 30, 2020 book value of $22.91 per share. Tangible book value per share of $24.09 at September 30, 2021 increased by $1.92 or 8% from $22.17 at September 30, 2020.
- Year-over-year net loan growth was $15.8 million or 2.9%, which includes a decrease of $46.2 million in PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, gross core loan growth was $60.3 million or 10.9% year-over-year.
- Deposits grew $110.6 million or 18.8% on a year-over-year basis compared to September 30, 2020. Excluding brokered deposits of $20.2 million as of September 30, 2020, core deposits increased $130.6 million or 18.7% year-over-year. The majority of the core growth was in demand deposits $65.8 million and low interest cost money market $45.9 million and savings deposits $13.4 million. As of September 30, 2021 the Bank had decreased the higher cost brokered deposits balances to only $244 thousand.
- As of September 30, 2021, the Bank had reduced overall cost of funds to 0.25%, down from 0.48% at September 30, 2020. This decreased results from the further rate reductions on numerous deposit account types due to historically low Fed rates.
- Year-to-date loan loss provision expense through September 30, 2021 totaled $2.65 million (excludes $45 thousand for off-balance sheet and check card loss provision), an increase of $857 thousand compared to $1.80 million through September 30, 2020. Loan growth and the isolated charge-off combined with economic metrics due to the pandemic (unemployment, GDP and COVID factor) account for the increased provision expense. Loan recoveries through September 30, 2021 of $540 thousand positively impacted the loan loss provision expense.
- Non-interest income year-to-date as of September 30, 2021 grew by $450 thousand or 8.9% compared to September 30, 2020. The mortgage activity and secondary sales income increase of $269 thousand along with the security sale gains increases of $196 thousand account for the majority of the increase year-over-year.
- Non-interest expense as of September 30, 2021 increased by $648 thousand compared to September 30, 2020. The increase is directly related to the growth of the balance sheet (15.7% year-over-year) as staffing has increased to support the growth, and increased FDIC insurance premiums as deposits increased (18.8% year-over-year).
Dividend
A dividend of $0.04 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on October 18, 2021 for shareholders of record as of October 29, 2021 and payable on November 5, 2021.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-305
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
55,559
$
49,830
$
43,425
$
28,785
$
15,044
Total cash and cash equivalents
55,559
49,830
43,425
28,785
15,044
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
130,431
86,343
61,086
72,439
67,441
Equity securities, at cost
338
338
462
462
462
Loans
570,727
569,877
585,811
558,967
554,851
Less allowance for loan loss
6,071
5,812
8,948
7,480
6,024
Loans, net
564,655
564,065
576,864
551,486
548,828
Loans held for sale
7,963
8,008
10,717
12,626
21,670
Premises and equipment, net
6,858
7,025
6,529
6,400
6,459
Right-of-use assets
2,417
2,533
2,557
2,667
2,785
Accrued interest receivable
1,738
1,746
2,035
2,199
2,192
Deferred tax assets
2,007
1,873
3,025
2,081
1,796
Bank-owned life insurance
6,443
6,393
6,340
5,280
5,214
Goodwill
1,657
1,657
1,657
1,657
1,657
Intangible assets
3
5
7
9
11
Other Assets
1,715
1,590
1,750
2,090
1,960
Total Assets
$
781,783
$
731,404
$
716,452
$
688,181
$
675,519
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilties
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
254,058
$
233,757
$
228,946
$
197,297
$
187,972
Interest-bearing
444,488
417,157
405,499
402,262
399,955
Total Deposits
698,546
650,914
634,445
599,560
587,927
Subordinated debt, net
14,731
14,708
14,686
14,664
14,641
Other borrowings
2,629
4,015
3,719
8,558
10,577
Lease liabilities
2,480
2,591
2,610
2,715
2,823
Accrued interest payable
409
206
426
215
445
Other liabilities
7,099
4,416
7,349
9,509
7,532
Total Liabilities
725,895
676,850
663,236
635,221
623,946
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
23
23
23
23
23
Surplus
28,523
28,523
28,523
28,523
28,523
Retained earnings
28,121
25,954
25,152
23,633
22,156
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(779)
54
(482)
782
870
Total Stockholders' Equity
55,888
54,554
53,216
52,960
51,572
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
781,783
$
731,404
$
716,452
$
688,181
$
675,519
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$
6,407,015
$
6,328,253
$
5,811,942
$
19,241,739
$
16,623,282
Securities
436,526
347,943
304,912
1,088,144
766,457
Fed funds sold and other
26,859
5,115
29,246
40,685
139,341
Total interest income
6,870,400
6,681,311
6,146,099
20,370,568
17,529,080
Interest Expense
Deposits
427,313
442,650
728,081
1,370,982
2,733,798
Borrowed funds
-
-
-
947
48,869
Subordinated debt
238,049
238,049
238,049
714,148
709,356
Other Interest Expense
45,323
51,071
66,878
167,822
106,766
Total interest expense
710,686
731,770
1,033,009
2,253,900
3,598,789
Net interest income
6,159,714
5,949,541
5,113,091
18,116,668
13,930,292
Provision for loan losses
(245,988)
1,432,697
844,521
2,652,690
1,796,018
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
6,405,702
4,516,844
4,268,570
15,463,978
12,134,274
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposits
180,225
181,006
164,660
555,060
448,491
Earnings bank owned life insurance
40,956
45,307
46,771
137,952
90,314
Gain sale of fixed assets
-
-
-
1,500
-
Gain sale of securities
-
-
164,464
196,091
173,721
Mortage loan income activity
1,252,561
1,313,885
1,973,960
4,026,646
3,929,716
Other non-interest income
211,864
200,732
155,515
585,771
411,106
Total non-interest income
1,685,606
1,740,930
2,505,370
5,503,020
5,053,348
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,967,511
2,880,755
3,133,762
8,430,445
8,219,404
Occupancy and equipment
708,358
706,167
694,331
2,091,761
2,057,023
Legal and professional fees
155,208
169,242
200,451
474,478
529,262
Advertising
130,244
131,225
96,098
417,594
318,435
Data processing
544,371
625,055
504,575
1,637,675
1,414,085
FDIC premiums
93,840
108,963
106,675
317,599
159,155
Loss sale of securities
-
-
-
17,826
-
Other intangible amortization
2,083
2,083
2,083
6,250
6,250
Other
412,142
377,273
413,694
1,008,063
1,050,041
Total non-interest expense
5,013,757
5,000,763
5,151,169
14,401,691
13,753,155
Income before taxes
3,077,551
1,257,011
1,622,771
6,565,308
3,434,467
Income tax expense
820,160
365,343
421,791
1,807,083
874,233
Net Income
$
$2,257,391
$
$891,668
$
$1,200,980
$
$4,758,225
$
$2,560,234
Basic earnings per share
$
1.00
$
0.40
$
0.53
$
2.11
$
1.14
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data
Income Statement Review
For the Three Months Ended
For theNine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Interest Income
$
6,870,400
$
6,681,311
$
6,146,099
$
20,370,568
$
17,529,080
Interest Expense
710,686
731,770
1,033,009
2,253,900
3,598,789
Net interest income
6,159,714
5,949,541
5,113,091
18,116,668
13,930,292
Provsion expense
(245,988)
1,432,697
844,521
2,652,690
1,796,018
Net interest income after provision
$
6,405,702
$
4,516,844
$
4,268,570
$
15,463,978
$
12,134,274
Non-interest income
$
1,685,606
$
1,740,930
$
2,505,370
$
5,503,020
$
5,053,348
Non-interest expense
5,013,757
5,000,763
5,151,169
14,401,691
13,753,156
Merger expenses
-
-
-
-
-
Yield on interest-earning assets
3.71%
3.85%
3.85%
3.88%
3.94%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.63%
0.69%
0.97%
0.70%
1.20%
Efficiency ratio
63.91%
65.03%
67.61%
60.97%
72.41%
Balance Sheet Review
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Total assets
$
781,783
$
731,404
$
675,519
Loans, net of reserve
564,655
564,065
548,828
Goodwill & intangibles
1,660
1,661
1,668
Deposits
698,546
650,914
587,927
Shareholder's equity
55,888
54,554
51,572
Asset Quality Review
Non-accrual loans
$
1,471
$
1,656
$
1,246
Trouble debt restructured loans still accruing
963
969
681
Loans 90 days past due still accruing
-
-
294
Foreclosured properties
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$
2,434
$
2,625
$
2,221
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.31%
0.36%
0.33%
Non-performing assets to total loans
0.42%
0.46%
0.40%
Summary of Operating Results
For theThree Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Pre-allowance for Loan Loss provision, pre-tax net income
$
2,831,563
$
2,467,292
$
9,217,998
$
5,230,485
Alllowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax
(245,988)
844,521
2,652,690
1,796,018
Tax expense
820,160
421,791
1,807,083
874,233
Net Income
$
2,257,391
$
1,200,980
$
4,758,225
$
2,560,234
(dollars in thousands)
Charge-offs
$
54
$
12
$
4,655
$
49
(Recoveries)
(550)
(9)
(578)
(29)
Net charge-offs
$
(496)
$
3
$
4,077
$
20
Per Common Share Data
Common shares outstanding
2,251,320
2,251,320
2,251,320
2,251,320
Weighted average shares outstanding
2,251,320
2,251,320
2,251,320
2,251,320
Basic Earnings per share
$
1.00
$
0.53
$
2.11
$
1.14
Dividend declared
$
0.04
$
0.04
$
0.12
$
0.12
Book value per share
$
24.82
$
22.91
$
24.82
$
22.91
Tangible book value per share
$
24.09
$
11.17
$
24.09
$
22.17
Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)
Return on average assets
1.18%
0.72%
0.87%
0.55%
Return on average equity
15.79%
9.26%
11.38%
6.79%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.06%
1.09%
1.06%
1.09%
Allowance for loan loss to total loans (excluding PPP loans)
1.10%
1.23%
1.10%
1.23%
Non-performing assets to total loans
0.42%
0.40%
0.42%
0.40%
Non-performing assets to total loans (excluding PPP)
0.44%
0.45%
0.44%
0.45%
Net Charge-offs to total loans
-0.09%
0.00%
0.71%
0.00%
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital
10.74%
N/A
10.74%
N/A
Tier1 capital
10.74%
N/A
10.74%
N/A
Total risk based capital
11.88%
N/A
11.77%
N/A
Tier-1 leverage ratio
8.86%
N/A
8.86%
N/A
Community bank leverage ratio (bank only)**
N/A
9.24%
N/A
9.24%
Average equity to average assets
7.49%
7.73%
7.65%
8.05%
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Common Assets
6.95%
7.25%
6.95%
7.25%
Net interest margin (bank only, normalized)*
3.40%
3.52%
3.47%
3.53%
Loans to deposits - (EOP)
81.70%
94.37%
81.70%
94.37%
*Normalized margin excludes impact of PPP loans and related on balance sheet liquidity through Brokered deposits and FHLB Borrowing
**As of September 30, 2021 the bank reverted back to the BASEL III regulatory framework for capital reporting and discontinued the CBLR calculation.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.