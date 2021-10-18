Barack Obama, Tina Fey, Julie Louis-Dryfus, Jamie Foxx, Sandra Oh, and Maya Rudolph headline nominees for the Voice Arts® Awards Laraine Newman to Receive Voice Arts Icon Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Voice Arts and Sciences (SOVAS) announces the nominees ahead of the 8th annual Voice Arts® Awards Gala recognizing exceptional performances in voice acting, presented live from the Guggenheim Museum, NYC.

The 2021 nominees and honorees for the 8th annual Voice Arts® Awards.

"The contribution of voice actors to the evolution of global communication is nothing short of astounding. WE HEAR YOU."

The awards cover more than 100 categories ranging from voices for motion picture animation and TV commercials to audiobooks, spoken word, political ads, toys, and audio description for the blind. Other award nominees include Angela Bassett, Chris Pratt, Daniel Day Kim, Octavia Spencer, Mel Rodrigues, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Graham Norton, and the daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter.

SOVAS also announces three honorary award recipients; social advocate and author Stacey Abrams, to whom Trevor Noah will present the Muhammad Ali Voice of Humanity Honor, Laraine Newman, who will receive the Voice Arts® Icon Award, and Marc Graue, to whom Joe Mantegna will present the Voice Arts® Lifetime Achievement Award.

"These extraordinary talents bring much-deserved prestige and to a highly regarded art form hidden behind the scenes and performed unsung heroes who give voice to cherished stories, animated characters, audiobooks and films that have filled our hearts and minds for generations," says SOVAS Chairman and CEO Rudy Gaskins.

In a separate SOVAS event known as That's Voiceover Career Expo, scheduled on November 19-21, 2021, Halle Berry will present the Backstage Vanguard Award to author and "voice coach to the stars" Denise Woods. Plus, the most lauded audiobook narrator in America, Scott Brick, with over a thousand audiobooks to his credit, will receive the Voice Arts® Legacy Award presented by award-winning producer/director Dan Musselman of Penguin Random House.

SOVAS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Society of Voice Arts and Scien)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Society of Voice Arts and Sciences