BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schechter Investment Advisors, LLC ("Schechter") a Michigan based independent, financial advisory firm announced today the acquisition of the majority of assets of Coe Capital Management, LLC ("CCM"). This move extends Schechter's geographic footprint to the Chicago area which also offers advisory, services in California and Colorado. The acquisition of CCM aligns with the firm's strategy to partner with skilled, client-centric advisors around the country.

Schechter Investment Advisors Adds Chicago Presence, Reaches $2 Billion AUM in Asset Acquisition of Coe Capital Management

Schechter's offering combines the customized service, independence, and creativity, of a boutique firm with the deep knowledge and resources of larger institutions. The firm's multi-disciplined team consisting of JDs, CPAs, LLMs, CLUs, PFSs, CAPs, MBAs, CFA® charterholders, CFP® practitioners, and CIMA® consultants have been quietly advising high-net-worth individuals, and families, on traditional and alternative investments, private capital, advanced life insurance planning, income & estate taxes, business succession, and charitable planning as well as other white-glove services traditionally provided by family offices.

"We are thrilled to welcome CCM to the Schechter family and look forward to providing clients with extraordinary service, advanced technology, and our strong planning acumen," said Marc Schechter, Chief Executive Officer. "Aligning with a team like CCM, that lives and breathes our core values, brings benefits to clients, advisors and our entire organization, It's a real win-win-win."

"We have worked with Schechter on various opportunities over the past five years and have been impressed with their investment knowledge, technology adoption and financial, estate and tax strategies," said Mark Coe, President of CCM. "I am very excited for CCM to be joining the Schechter team. We are confident their complementary capabilities will bring great value to our clients."

CCM advisors Paul Wehner and Karen Scott, and their client service team, are making the transition to Schechter Investment Advisors and will continue operating in the Chicago area. Separately, Mr. Coe will remain fully engaged as President and Chief Investment Officer of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management, LLC, an unaffiliated long-short hedge fund located in Chicago.

About Schechter

