EVERSANA Acquires Protean; strengthens operational strategy and excellence in market access, channel and patient services

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced the acquisition of Protean, the leading market access consulting firm, specializing in channel and trade, patient services and payer contracting operations. The acquisition immediately strengthens EVERSANA's integrated services designed to help companies commercialize or overcome specific barriers in pricing, access, reimbursement, promotion, adherence, or delivery.

"This is a powerful match. We've united the leaders in operationalizing market access strategy and best-in-class commercial services. Together, every service we offer is stronger for our clients," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "Protean's expertise plays a pivotal role as we stay ahead of market complexities and ensure that our clients' products get to patients efficiently and effectively."

With the addition of Protean's operational experts, EVERSANA clients will have immediate access to expanded services, including custom market access project engagements and integrated solutions to support their products, including established brands, rare/orphan specialty products, as well as innovations in cell and gene therapy, oncology, medical device, and digital therapeutics.

The Protean consulting team is further empowered with unmatched connectivity to real-time data and insights from EVERSANA's fully integrated operations, including but not limited to, the patient services Hub, speciality pharmacy, global 3PL distribution centers, deployment solutions, research, and revenue management, with each service optimized by data and predictive analytics.

"From day one, we have engaged only the very best minds in strategy and operations – each person bringing a career defined by service excellence and a dedication to improving patient lives," said Reid Saleeby, co-founder and partner, Protean. "When we considered our firm's future, we looked for an unmatched commitment to advancing life sciences and we found that partner in EVERSANA."

Protean partners, Reid Saleeby, Mike Scott, David Robinson, Lee Ann Steadman and Carlos Oliva, co-founder and general manager, as well as their highly regarded team will join EVERSANA, effective immediately. They will collaborate with EVERSANA CONSULTING, which specializes in management consulting, regulatory and compliance, and revenue and financial advisory services. The Protean brand and proprietary tools will be integrated into EVERSANA in the coming months.

Financial details of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

