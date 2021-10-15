Daniel Habif Will Take His New "Ruge" Tour To More Than 25 Cities In The United States In 2022

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, one of the fastest-growing entertainment, marketing and media companies in the United States, announced today that, once again, it is partnering with Alegría Management, to present the new tour of one of the most important speakers in Latin America, Daniel Habif. The successful writer and speaker will begin his Ruge USA Tour in March 2022, which will take him to 25 cities in the United States, as well as 18 countries extending through 2023.
"The moment comes to all of us, when there is no other choice but to make the decision that will determine our entire destiny. There are historical lessons in recent years, and we will need each other stronger, more agile and more courageous. WE'RE BACK! Broken on the outside, but in one piece on the inside," declared Daniel Habif. "This storm did not come to kill us, but to prune our weaknesses. It is time to transform the deadly blow into the most powerful of our engines. This day, you will hear within you a deafening roar of war that will echo into eternity. We will dream so high, until our legs shake. Regain your energy and fill yourself with vigor along with thousands, and your dreams will be the size of God. ROAR OR WAIT TO BE DEVOURED! "
With over 19 million followers on his social networks and more than 250 million views on his YouTube channel, Daniel Habif has become the most influential Spanish-speaking voice in the world. He has shared the stage with icons of leadership such as Barack Obama and Ken Segal, the former creative director of Apple, among many others. His social creations such as Rodéate de Gigantes, El Cartel del Bien and Inquebrantables have profoundly impacted the uprising of a new generation of Spanish-speaking leaders. His lectures, videos and poetry have captivated millions of people in more than 20 countries.
"Once again, we are proud to present this spokesperson of human reconciliation, empathy, and inspiration so that he can bring his unique message to more people, both here in the United States and around the world", says Nelson Albareda, CEO and founder of Loud And Live. "Habif is one of the most important voices we have in these uncertain and difficult times; it is a voice that needs to be heard."
Tickets for Ruge USA Tour will be available starting today at 10AM and can be purchased through danielhabif.com and at the box office of each venue.
RUGE USA TOUR 2022
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
PHOENIX, AZ
Celebrity Theatre
Thursday, March 10, 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Kiva Auditorium
Saturday, March 12, 2022
DENVER, CO
Paramount Theatre
Sunday, March 13, 2022
TUCSON, AZ
Centennial Hall
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
MIDLAND, TX
Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
Thursday, March 17, 2022
DALLAS, TX
Majestic Theatre Dallas
Friday, March 18, 2022
HOUSTON, TX
Arena Theatre
Saturday, March 19, 2022
MCALLEN, TX
McAllen Performing Arts Center
Sunday, March 20, 2022
EL PASO, TX
The Plaza Theatre
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
WASHINGTON DC
Lincoln Theatre
Thursday, March 24, 2022
RALEIGH, NC
Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
Friday, March 25, 2022
NEW YORK, NY
Radio City Music Hall
Saturday, March 26, 2022
MIAMI, FL
James L. Knight Center
Sunday, March 27, 2022
ORLANDO, FL
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
READING, PA
Santander Performing Arts Center
Thursday, March 31, 2022
CHARLOTTE, NC
Ovens Auditorium
Friday, April 1, 2022
CHICAGO, IL
Copernicus Center
Sunday, April 3, 2022
ATLANTA, GA
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
FRESNO, CA
Saroyan Theatre
Thursday, May 12, 2022
OAKLAND, CA
Paramount Theatre
Friday, May 13, 2022
SEATTLE, WA
Moore Theatre
Saturday, May 14, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater & Convention Center
Thursday, May 19, 2022
SAN DIEGO, CA
Balboa Theatre
Saturday, May 21, 2022
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Sunday, May 22, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Capitol Theatre
About Daniel Habif:
Writer, philanthropist and entrepreneur, known as one of the best and most important Spanish-speaking lecturers in the world. In the last two years, he has held more than 320 conferences, managing to appear in more than 170 cities and achieving resounding success. He has reached millions of people on his world tour and is respected for his authenticity and motivational posts. His book Inquebrantables ranked # 1 on different Amazon lists, including Spiritual Self-Help, Meditation, and Spanish Books lists. Last June, he performed his Global Streaming "Al Carajo el Miedo" with great success, followed by the launch of his eponymous Master Class. Daniel has just announced that his second book Las Trampas del Miedo will be on sale in October of this year and surprised everyone with his special participation in the new album LA 167 by Farruko in the song Ki.
About Loud And Live:
An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.
