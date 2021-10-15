Neighborhood Revitalization Progress: Mayor Duggan And Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan CEO Daniel J. Loepp Celebrate New Dedicated Senior Medical Center Opening To Serve East Warren-Cadieux Residents

DETROIT, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's grand opening of the Dedicated Senior Medical Center at 6150 Cadieux Road is another milestone in the East Warren-Cadieux neighborhood renewal effort Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan kicked off with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and other community partners in October of 2019. Dedicated, a ChenMed company that provides highly personalized yet affordable primary care to seniors in underserved communities, was encouraged to open a clinic in the East Warren-Cadieux neighborhood by Blue Cross, a $5 million investor in the neighborhood, as part of Detroit's Strategic Neighborhood Fund and Affordable Housing Leverage Initiative.

"Equitable access to quality health care, particularly for our seniors, is critically important and I can't thank Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and ChenMed enough for bringing this new clinic to our east Warren corridor," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "Thanks to their commitment, residents in this neighborhood will have an outstanding new option for medical care close to their homes."

"As we finalized our partnership with ChenMed, it was important to me personally that one of the six new clinics would be located in the Warren/East Cadieux neighborhood in Detroit, the same community where I grew up," explained Daniel J. Loepp, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. "Through this collaboration with Dedicated– which specializes in care for Medicare beneficiaries and seniors with a preventative care focus – we are helping to bring personalized and affordable services to the at-risk senior population where they live, with an emphasis on vulnerable seniors who oftentimes lack access to care."

The new East English Village center is the fourth of six Dedicated primary care practices the hyper growth company is opening in Detroit before end of the year. Today's ribbon-cutting featured Mayor Duggan, Daniel J. Loepp, and ChenMed founder Jenling "James" Chen, M.D., Ph.D.

Jennifer Casey, M.D., MHA, FAAFP, Regional Chief Medical Officer, Dedicated Senior Medical Centers in Michigan, underscored the company's commitment to community service. "In November we are partnering with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Gleaners Community Food Bank to get 2,000 turkeys in the homes of seniors for Thanksgiving meals with family and friends. Plus, I was excited to learn about Mayor Duggan's $30 million 'Renew Detroit' repair program to keep long-time Detroiters in their homes by funding major repairs. So, I have asked Dedicated healthcare workers at our centers in East English Village, Detroit East, Detroit North and Southfield to help interested seniors navigate the 'Renew Detroit" application process. Just call any one of these centers or dial 313-774-2800 for Dedicated help."

Gobbling up one of 2,000 free turkeys for Thanksgiving

Detroit area seniors, ages 65 and older, can visit any one of the following four Dedicated Senior Medical Centers between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM weekdays, November 1-5 or November 8-12, 2021:

Dedicated Detroit East (13210 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, MI 48215; 313-335-3444)

Dedicated Detroit North (20001 West 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI 48219; 313-794-5111)

Dedicated Southfield (21816 West 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI 48076; 248-375-4040)

Dedicated East English Village (6150 Cadieux Road, Detroit, MI , 48224; (313-398-2800

The vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, after each senior enjoys a short VIP tour that includes meeting a Dedicated primary care doctor. Seniors would redeem their free turkey vouchers at one of the following Gleaners partner agencies: Salvation Army Conner Creek; Calvary Presbyterian; My Father's Business; Franciscan Outreach; and Salvation Army Warren.

About ChenMed / Dedicated Senior Medical Center

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare Advantage-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. This high-touch primary care is shown to reduce coronavirus deaths by 40 percent, according to a study published in American Journal of Preventive Cardiology. Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, a nonprofit mutual insurance company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. BCBSM provides health benefits to more than 4.7 million members residing in Michigan in addition to employees of Michigan-headquartered companies residing outside the state. The company has been committed to delivering affordable health care products through a broad variety of plans for businesses, individuals and seniors for more than 80 years. Beyond health care coverage, BCBSM supports impactful community initiatives and provides leadership in improving health care. For more information, visit bcbsm.com and MiBluesPerspectives.com.

