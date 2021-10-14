JCP&L Welcomes Three New External Affairs Consultants New team members to support local community involvement and serve as liaisons to local elected officials

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has named three new external affairs consultants to serve as liaisons with elected officials and to support local community involvement activities.

Jarrell Coleman will work out of JCP&L's Berkeley facility, serving parts of Burlington, Mercer, Monmouth and Ocean counties; Tina Earley will work out of the company's Old Bridge facility, serving all or parts of Middlesex and Monmouth counties; and Jolanta Maziarz will work out of Summit, serving all or parts of Essex, Morris, Somerset and Union counties.

"These new team members have extensive experience in engaging with their local communities and government officials," said James V. Fakult, president of Jersey Central Power & Light. "Jarrell, Tina and Jolanta's involvement and ability to maintain strong relationships will provide lasting benefits for our customers and the communities we serve."

A Tinton Falls, New Jersey native, Coleman returns to his home state after most recently working in the supply chain department at Dominion Energy in Virginia. He built his career working within the transmission and distribution operations at New Jersey American Water and also served as capital programs administrator for Virginia & Maryland American Water. Coleman earned his bachelor's degree in finance from Hampton University.

Earley also brings utility industry experience to JCP&L, having worked as a major account manager for New Jersey American Water and as manager of Government and Community Affairs for Elizabethtown Gas. Prior to that, she served as an assistant counsel for the New Jersey Senate Democratic Office and as a legislative aide for New Jersey State Senate President Steven Sweeney. Earley serves on the boards of the Union County Workforce Development Board, the YWCA of Union County and the Union County College Foundation. She holds an undergraduate degree in politics from The Catholic University of America and earned her law degree from Widener University School of Law.

With a background in local government, Maziarz is currently serving a three-year term on the Warren Township Committee. She has served as a land use attorney, counsel to the Somerset County Governing Officials' Association, trustee of the New Jersey Institute of Local Government Attorneys and deputy chair of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities' Land Use and Environment Legislative subcommittee. Maziarz earned her bachelor's degree from Hunter College and Juris Doctorate from Seton Hall School of Law.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

