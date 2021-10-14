Brasfield & Gorrie implements WINT through AXA XL's Construction Ecosystem to protect construction sites from water leak damage

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brasfield & Gorrie, ranked 22nd among the nation's Top 400 Contractors for 2020 by Engineering News-Record, has implemented the WINT Water Intelligence leak prevention solution, a tech partner in AXA XL's Construction Ecosystem. WINT, a leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions for construction, commercial and industrial applications, and AXA XL, the property & casualty (P&C) and specialty risk division of AXA, have partnered to provide exclusive terms and pricing for AXA XL's customers, such as Brasfield & Gorrie, for WINT's advanced AI-powered protection to eliminate the costs, delays and pain that result from water leaks on construction projects.

AXA XL's Construction Ecosystem offers Brasfield & Gorrie exclusive access to a curated Technology Library including WINT's innovative advanced solution, which deploys artificial intelligence, machine learning and signal processing technology to conduct real-time water-flow analysis and identify leaks at their source.

"Water leaks and damage are a major pain point for contractors, and their impact adds up quickly when you consider physical damage, lost time and productivity and the overall disruption to business," said Yaron Dycian, WINT's chief product and strategy officer. "Additionally, insurance carriers face significant losses on claims related to leaks and water damage. As a leading insurance provider, AXA XL recognizes that WINT's AI-driven IoT technologies are key to reducing water-related claims and reduce a persistent source of stress and expense for contractors."

Water damage is the leading cause of property loss in construction projects. With WINT's advanced water-flow analysis, owners, developers, and contractors can avoid costs associated with remediation, repair, and increased insurance premiums. Moreover, the WINT solution can cut ongoing water consumption and waste by 20%-25% to reduce operational expenses and reduce the environmental footprint of construction projects.

"At AXA XL, reducing risk for our customers is a top priority," said Rose Hall, VP and Head of Construction Innovation, AXA XL. "Our mutual success depends on strong relationships with customers like Brasfield & Gorrie, and strong partnerships with technology solutions like WINT. We support the construction industry's ability to complete projects safely, on time, on budget, with minimal disruptions and/or losses through innovation and technology. Our Construction Ecosystem's Technology Library provides contractors with risk-reducing technology options, like WINT's leak-detection and prevention solution to help thwart potential water damage, and the costs and delays associated with it."

"Brasfield & Gorrie has been searching for a technology solution to help us mitigate the potential for water-related losses on our projects for many years," said Brasfield & Gorrie Vice President of Risk Management Katie Voss. "WINT's expertise and engagement during preconstruction and product installation, combined with their sophisticated monitoring capabilities, have been very impressive. We appreciate AXA XL working with us to find a solution for our water mitigation needs and look forward to implementing WINT on more of our projects."

AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies and large multinationals and offers reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. For more information, visit www.axaxl.com.

Brasfield & Gorrie is one of the nation's largest privately held construction firms, providing general contracting, design-build and construction management services for a wide variety of markets, including health care, commercial, institutional, federal, municipal, industrial, infrastructure and water/wastewater treatment. For more information, visit https://www.brasfieldgorrie.com.

About WINT

WINT is passionate about helping the world conserve one of its most precious resources, and the company is dedicated to helping businesses prevent the hazards, costs and waste associated with water leaks. Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence, the convenience of high-speed cellular data connections and smart shut-off valves, Water Intelligence units provide an all-in-one solution for commercial facilities and construction projects looking to eliminate the fear of water-leak disasters and ongoing water waste. For more information, please visit www.wint.ai.

