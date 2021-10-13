Invitation Letter to 2021 China-Central and North America International Trade Digital Expo

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to enhance the friendly exchanges between Chinese enterprises and the Central and North American countries, promote trade & economic exchanges, CCPIT- China Council for the Promotion of International Trade will hold and China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC) and ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company will undertake the 2021 China-Central and North America International Trade Digital Expo from October 20 to 29, 2021. The details of the exhibition are as follows.

Welcom to join 2021 China-Central and North America International Trade Digital Expo

1. Basic information of the exhibition

Exhibition Name: China-Central and North America International Trade Digital Expo

Exhibition date: October 20-29, 2021

Venue: CCPIT cloud exhibition platform (https://cna.ccpit-expo.com/)

Organizer: China Council for the Promotion of International Trade

Undertaker: China Chamber of International Commerce

ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company

Exhibition content:

Consumer electronics, automobiles and accessories, building materials, home furnishings, mechanical equipment, medical materials, textile products, etc

Exhibition scale: more than 1000 Chinese enterprises are expected to participate in the exhibition.

Exhibition supporting activities:

In order to deepen trade cooperation and enhance trade exchanges between China and countries in Central and North America, 2021China-Central and North America International Trade Digital Expo will hold 6 "live docking activities of Trade Week" in combination with trade experience, time difference, culture and industry characteristics, focusing on bilateral trade advantageous industries and building an online trade negotiation platform. We sincerely invite people from all walks of life in Central and North America to participate in the expo. The specific arrangement of the docking meeting is as follows:

industry date Time (Beijing time) Textile and clothing/cotton products in major

cotton producing areas 2021.10.20 10:00-11:30 Consumer electronics 2021.10.21 10:00-11:30 Building materials household 2021.10.22 10:00-11:30 Medical supplies 2021.10.25 10:00-11:30 mechanical equipment 2021.10.26 10:00-11:30 Automobile and accessories 2021.10.27 10:00-11:30

2. Exhibit / visit method

Register to participate / visit the exhibition free of charge. Platform website: https://cna.ccpit-expo.com/.

Chinese exhibitors and friends from all walks of life in Central and North America are well-welcomed to participate in the exhibition.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company