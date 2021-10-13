CoinCap Launches In-App Feature Designed to Easily and Securely Share Crypto Holdings with Others Android and iOS users can now share crypto portfolios with a just a link or QR code

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinCap , an industry-leading, real-time cryptocurrency market data platform, has announced the availability of a new, first-of-its-kind feature to enable users to easily and securely show others their crypto holdings with user-selected levels of detail.

Cryptocurrency traders are an enthusiastic community, many of whom like to discuss their trading philosophies and strategies with family, close friends and colleagues. The new feature, Altfolio Sharing , enables CoinCap users to show a detailed view of their holdings (including fiat-based values of each asset held and percentages of total portfolio), or just their assets held with no additional details for greater privacy, at their option. No personally identifiable information is shared in the image.

The feature is easy to use: CoinCap users can share their existing "AltFolios" (the platform's included portfolio tracking tool) by hitting the "Share" icon, selecting between two levels of detail they wish to share, and then copying either a link or QR code to share with whomever they choose. Recipients who are existing CoinCap users will immediately be able to view the shared AltFolio details; recipients who do not have CoinCap will be sent to the iOS or Google Play store to download CoinCap so they can view the shared portfolio, as well as begin sharing their own portfolios and tracking real-time crypto market data.

CoinCap has traditionally been appreciated by its loyal user base for its free, in-depth cryptocurrency and DeFi market data without the intrusive marketing and advertising that typically accompanies such information. In June , CoinCap announced the addition of easy, in-platform decentralized exchange swapping using multiple wallets, and without logging in. AltFolio is another enhancement to the popular platform, making it an even richer experience for its users.

About CoinCap

CoinCap.io is an industry-leading, real-time cryptocurrency and decentralized finance market data platform available on the web, iPhone and iOS devices. CoinCap allows users to track their coin holding amounts, set push notifications to alert them of price changes, view coin market data and trade hundreds of digital assets in real time.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Smith

Lindsay.smi@shapeshift.io

View original content:

SOURCE CoinCap