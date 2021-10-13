Bechtel completes low-carbon energy plant to power more than one million homes The Ohio facility managed by Advanced Power will provide a reliable energy source for decades to come

RESTON, Va., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel has completed the South Field Energy Facility in Columbiana County, Ohio. The 1,182-megawatt low-carbon combined-cycle facility will provide a clean, reliable, and efficient energy source to more than one million homes. The $1.3 billion plant has provided an economic boost with Bechtel issuing 98% of its contracts to U.S. companies, spending in excess of $24M with local suppliers in the Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania area, and creating jobs for more than 3,600 people during construction. The energy center provides an important step in the state's transition to clean energy.

"Everyone who has contributed to this project can be immensely proud that their work will not only power communities for decades to come, but also advance Ohio's clean energy transition," said Kelvin Sims, Bechtel's general manager, Infrastructure Americas. "We are looking forward to continued partnership with Advanced Power to bring clean energy to communities across America."

Bechtel completed the engineering, procurement, and construction at South Field in 37 months. The plant uses General Electric power generation equipment, including two natural gas turbines, each paired with a heat recovery steam generator and steam turbine generator.

The South Field facility is the second major energy project in Ohio completed by Bechtel for Advanced Power, the first being the Carroll County Energy facility that was completed in 2017. The Advanced Power - Bechtel team also brought the Cricket Valley Energy Center in New York state online in 2020 and is currently completing a solar power farm in Texas.

The South Field team set out to have a positive community impact stretching beyond job creation and economic benefits and supported a new construction trade curriculum with Southern Local Schools. The course has grown into a nationally accredited surveying program with the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying (NCEES) and has enhanced employment opportunities for its graduates.

In addition, the project supported union apprenticeships and donated time, equipment, and funds to local schools and community groups. During the COVID-19 pandemic the project donated over 1,000 N95 masks to the local hospital and emergency response teams as well as $25,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Mahoning Valley on behalf of the Bechtel COVID-19 Relief Fund.

About Advanced Power AG

Advanced Power is a privately-owned company established in 2000 to develop low-carbon and renewable electric generating projects in Europe and North America. In April 2021, Advanced Power achieved financial close of Cutlass Solar, an approximately 140 MW PV solar generation project located approximately 25 miles outside Houston, TX. Advanced Power has more than 7,000 MW in development, construction, operation, or management and, in recent years, has raised more than $5 billion in support of its projects. Together with the 700 MW Carroll County facility in Ohio and the 1,100 MW Cricket Valley facility in operation in Dover, N.Y., South Field Energy is Advanced Power's third major infrastructure project now in operation in the United States. Majority-owned by its board, Advanced Power has offices in Boston and Houston and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

About GE Gas Power



GE Gas Power is a world leader in natural gas power technology, services, and solutions. Through relentless innovation and continuous partnership with our customers, we are providing more advanced, cleaner and efficient power that people depend on today and building the energy technologies of the future. With the world's largest installed base of gas turbines and more than 670 million operating hours across GE's installed fleet, we offer advanced technology and a level of experience that's unmatched in the industry to build, operate, and maintain leading gas power plants. For more information, please visit www.ge.com/power/gas and follow GE's gas power businesses on Twitter and LinkedIn.

