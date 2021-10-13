ABC Fitness Solutions unveils ABC IGNITE, a next generation club management solution that simplifies the business of fitness

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fitness Solutions (ABC), the leading technology and related services provider for the fitness industry, today unveiled ABC IGNITE, the most sophisticated and comprehensive suite of club management solutions. With a modern new design, intuitive user experience, and flexible modular approach, ABC IGNITE reimagines ABC's core competencies that the industry has relied on for 40 years, such as member management, billing and reporting, and adds newly expanded capabilities to simplify how club owners and operators run their businesses.

As the fitness industry enters a new phase where member engagement, actionable insights and flexibility are crucial to success. ABC IGNITE equips club operators of all sizes with the solutions needed to grow and prosper. "We are on a journey to help redefine how fitness operators and members interact with technology to reach their respective goals, and to simplify the business of fitness," says Bill Davis, CEO of ABC Fitness Solutions. "The release of ABC IGNITE is just the beginning of the innovations we are bringing to help clubs thrive. I am really proud of the team and excited for gym operators to experience the new technology."

Today, the average club operator uses 6-8 disparate software applications to run their club. Making these solutions work together is complex, time consuming and largely inefficient, particularly when you consider higher than average employee turnover rates. ABC IGNITE, a deeply integrated and flexible solution, is uniquely positioned to solve these challenges, helping clubs operate more effectively and lowering their total cost of technology ownership. The intuitive design and user experience makes it easy for team members to learn and operate the suite and the robust capabilities bring operational efficiency to all the different roles in a club.

The 6 modules within the IGNITE solution are:

IGNITE Sales – Designed with robust segmentation capabilities and triggered-based marketing automation, IGNITE Sales helps clubs capture and close leads faster and upsell current members more efficiently with targeted rich emails, texts and integrated phone dialer.

IGNITE Membership – Fast and easy access to member data is critical to gym owners. IGNITE Membership provides gym staff intuitive interface for viewing and updating member data and activity, freeing them up to focus on the member.

IGNITE Engagement - IGNITE Engagement unites administrative functionality like scheduling, check-in, payments and booking with personal training, habits coaching, all in one member-centric mobile fitness experience.

IGNITE Operations – Gyms need technology that helps them manage their teams and facilities as they grow. IGNITE Operations streamlines the management of these critical resources to create more efficiency, speed, reliability and scale.

IGNITE Commerce –ABC is known for its best-in-class payment processing and revenue-cycle management capabilities. IGNITE Commerce builds on ABC's heritage with a new, cloud-based billing platform that allows new level of flexibility to create new memberships and offers, and more revenue optimizing capabilities to ensure faster conversion of billings to cash.

IGNITE Insights – The visual and on-demand dashboards and configurable reports in IGNITE Insights provide 360-degree views of the business in its entirety, and by profit center, location, member segment and more, with one-click analysis for improved decision-making.

"As we look towards 2022 and beyond, specifically through the lens of our vision and capabilities of our new and expanded product suite, I am more excited than ever to be in this industry," says Davis. "We are investing tens of millions of dollars a year into our technology and are committed to delivering even more growth-oriented solutions based on the IGNITE suite, with personalized services from our team of trusted experts into the future. With ABC at their side, clubs are able to deliver differentiated member experiences with ease while optimizing revenue and maximizing operational efficiencies – that's the power of the integrated suite."

"What ABC is bringing to market looks fresh and clean!" said Nick Barshick, Chief Operating Officer of CHUZE Fitness, who recently got a sneak peek of ABC's new IGNITE suite. "The Club Home experience is going to put many of the initial functions our staff does on one screen. Persistent check-in functionality is a game changer and the new look and feel is a nice upgrade. I expect this will improve productivity and efficiency at the front desk, give us more time to spend with members, and save time spent on training and onboarding new staff. We are excited to go live."

The ABC IGNITE modular approach lets club operators pay for only what they need and add products and services as their businesses evolve. ABC is working with select companies now to beta test the suite ahead of the rollout in the second quarter 2022 when we will begin upgrading existing ABC customers at no additional cost.

