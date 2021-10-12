Free Community and Legal Issues Clinic (CALIC) to be Held on October 23, 2021

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Partner Joseph L. Richardson of McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, (MWA) – a California-based nationally-recognized law firm specializing in racial and economic justice, consumer class actions, commercial litigation, and catastrophic personal injury – is set to co-host the third CALIC event of 2021 alongside author, activist, and pastor Frank C. Oliver at Uplift Church located at 5505 Moreno St. Suite 102, Montclair, California. This event will be the third CALIC forum hosted in-person and/or online via Zoom Webinar, YouTube, and Facebook Live, and is completely free of charge.

This clinic will outline the changes made to important family, employment, estate planning, business documentation, and housing matters as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Legal, nonprofit, and business professionals will offer guidance and reassurance regarding these issues, providing accessible solutions to problems that may have arisen during the pandemic. "The pandemic has changed the way we think and what we prioritize in our lives," says Partner Joseph Richardson, "A lot of the changes we've experienced are complicated. We hope to give the public a clear path when they face a problem and aren't sure where to turn."

CALIC's expert panel will include ProSe Legal Supervising Paralegal Kymberly Lewis discussing legal documents for the individual and business, Inland Empire Resource Center Executive Director Linda Jackson discussing housing assistance and options to avoid foreclosures, Law Offices of James M. Blucker Attorney Brad Baldwin discussing the end of the eviction moratorium, and Perfect for Auntie Founder Lanea L. Palmer discussing assisted living and memory care for elders.

"This event is designed to provide free, no-obligation help to the average person – our neighbors who maybe lost income during the pandemic, can't afford an attorney, or perhaps didn't know who to ask these questions to," says Richardson. This installment of the CALIC series partners with the Uplift Church of Montclair and its pastor Frank C. Oliver. Pastor Oliver is an entrepreneur, activist, and civic engagement and leadership development speaker, often appearing on podcasts and in interviews. He emphasizes the importance of creating great leaders who improve systems which, in turn, build better communities. By hosting this CALIC event, Pastor Oliver hopes to empower his community with knowledge and encourage them to take action for themselves.

Partner Joseph Richardson leads the Racial & Economic Justice Practice Group at MWA, which is built to use litigation, advocacy, and community contact to help communities of color in the Riverside and San Bernardino areas. The CALIC series is built to bring valuable education to communities throughout the Inland Empire in order to empower the public to seek out the resources they need. For more information about CALIC or to RSVP, click here.

About McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP: McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP has a deep history of success for its clients, including a $203 million verdict against Wells Fargo Bank, recovery of over $1 billion for its clients, and over 100 contingency cases with recovery of $1 million or more. MWA maintains California offices in Ontario, San Bernardino, Palm Desert, and Irvine and supports its national practice with offices in Illinois and New Jersey. For over 30 years, MWA has successfully represented clients involved in general complex and commercial litigation, as well as personal injury and class action matters. Visit mccunewright.com for more information.

