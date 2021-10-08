BALTIMORE, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc., a Baltimore-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies for genetic diseases and vaccines, today announced it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with a global pharmaceutical company (currently undisclosed) for the rights to commercialize its self-replicating RNA vaccine for COVID-19, called EXG-5003, on a worldwide basis (excluding Japan).

Elixirgen Therapeutics Announces Licensing Agreement for Its Novel COVID-19 Vaccine

EXG-5003 is an intradermally-injected, temperature-controllable, self-replicating RNA vaccine expressing the receptor binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. EXG-5003 is designed to induce robust cellular immunity to provide broad protection across variants. Elixirgen Therapeutics is currently dosing volunteers with EXG-5003 in a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial in Japan that started in May 2021.

Additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc.

Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company which is focused on curing humanity's ailments through innovations in cell and gene therapy and vaccine development. For more information visit www.ElixirgenTherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the potential to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and our exclusive licensing arrangement. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in vaccine research and development. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Elixirgen Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Contact:

Media Relations

Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc.

Phone: (443) 451-5300

Media@ElixirgenTherapeutics.com

View original content:

SOURCE Elixirgen Therapeutics