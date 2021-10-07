Quality of Life Plus Selects New Executive Director

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quality of Life Plus Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of veteran non-profit leader Mark E. Robbins as Executive Director. Robbins joins Quality of Life Plus (QL+) a Virginia-based nonprofit which challenges University STEM students to create innovative technology solutions that improve the quality of life for injured veterans and first responders who have served our nation.

Quality of Life +

"Mark is a seasoned and passionate leader. His energy, three decades of experience and inspired vision will expand the Quality of Life Plus development efforts and future giving programs," stated Michael Phelps, Chairman of the QL+ Board of Directors. "QL+ stands alone in developing unique solutions for our injured heroes and we are pleased to have Mark lead us on the next step of our journey."

"I appreciate the board's confidence in me, and I'm honored to advance our mission to connect America's brightest students with our nation's bravest heroes to transform lives," Robbins said. "Continuing to serve our nation's veterans and first responders while tapping into the mind trust of our country's university STEM students is an exciting opportunity and aligns with my unwavering commitment to those who have served our country."

Earlier in his career, Robbins was executive director of the Yellow Ribbon Fund, which assisted injured service members and their families. Over an eight-year period, revenue, and staff both doubled in size, while programming and services also increased. Robbins launched one of the first programs to focus on the caregivers of the wounded. What was once a small, local organization became one with a national footprint. To help during the transition of the old Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C., to the new location in Bethesda, Robbins was part of the YOUR non-profit team that assisted the efforts. YOUR was an acronym that represented the alliance formed by the Yellow Ribbon Fund, Operation Homefront, USO, and Red Cross.

Prior to that, Robbins enjoyed an extensive career in higher education and with various trade associations where he gained proficiency in membership development, chapter operations, communications, and fundraising. Most recently, Robbins was acting executive director of Madison House Autism Foundation, which focuses on supporting adults with autism.

About QL+: The mission of QL+ is to provide innovative engineering solutions to improve the lives of American heroes and their families. We connect America's brightest STEM students with our nation's bravest heroes to transform lives. Quality of Life Plus is a 501c3 organization affiliated with 19 university systems nation-wide and has supported more than 1,000 veterans and first responders since its founding in 2009.



