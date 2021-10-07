FREE YOUR ME™ Anti-Stigma Mental Health Campaign and Movement Aimed at Youth Community Launches October 10

Join More Than 100 Award Winning Actors, Musicians, Athletes and Influencers on World Mental Health Day as They Share their Stories Around Mental Health and Encourage Others to Free Their Me

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FREE YOUR ME™ (FYM) is a mental health anti-stigma movement and dynamic social media campaign created to provide our vulnerable youth community with the mental health education and support they need. From children and parents, to teachers and loved ones around the globe - mental health has never been more of a priority. "FREE YOUR ME™ is a call to action for people to get help for themselves and others, especially youth, without fear or shame," says Erin Raftery Ryan, Executive Director of Nami Westside Los Angeles. "We're raising our voices to inspire those who want to speak their truth but worry how it will be received. We want more people to know there is help and hope for those impacted by mental health conditions." The FYM message is simple:

Beginning October 10, join more than 100 acclaimed FREE YOUR ME™ ambassadors from the world of entertainment, sports and influencers on World Mental Health Day as they share synchronized social media posts of exclusive portrait images, coupled with their own personal stories of mental health experiences, while encouraging others to open up and get the help they need. With an anticipated cumulative reach in the hundreds of millions, the goal is to eradicate the stigma around mental health, motivate people to get the help for themselves or others, and to shine a light on the need for more mental health education for our youth.

Some ambassadors include (Musicians) Black Pumas, LP, grandson, MILCK, Lauren Ruth Ward, Austin Mahone, Brandon Jenner, Shinedown, Lindsey Stirling, Forest Blakk, Eric Burton, Kevin Griffin (Actors) Jane Seymour, Derek Hough, Deep Roy, Spencer Garrett, DeWanda Wise, John C McGinley, Alison Sudol, Ricki Lake, AnnaLynne McCord, Scarlett Estevez, Alexis Knapp, Nikki Blonsky, Bobby Berk, Barry Sloane, Darin Olien (Athletes) Laird Hamilton, Gabby Reece, Joakim Noah, Steve Wright, Paul Rabil, Danny Cipriani (Influencers) Peng Peng Lee, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, Michael Sanzone, Amelie Zilber, Andrea Russett, and (LGBTQ Artists, Advocates+Activists) X-Ari, Jacob Tobia, Ryan Cassata, Juan Acosta, Ty Deran, Jazzmyne Robbins, Ally Hills, Candace Quarrels, Dino Petrera and Juan Acosta.

Join the movement and FREE YOUR ME™! Start by sharing posts that resonate with you, then share your own story. Reveal how mental health has impacted your life, and what and who has helped you. Sharing your experience can help others feel less alone and more willing to get the help they need to survive and thrive.

FREE YOUR ME™ is an innovative and powerful concept by NAMI Westside Los Angeles and photographer Jennifer Cawley, in collaboration with creative producer Two Feet South, and supported by Pure Edge, Inc. NAMI Westside Los Angeles is an affiliate of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMI Westside Los Angeles offers free education programs along with support, guidance, and hope for the growing number of Angelenos affected by mental health conditions. Pure Edge, Inc. is a nonprofit foundation dedicated to creating strategies & programs for educators and learners to support social, emotional, and academic development. Two Feet South is a multidisciplinary creative agency that has produced award-winning work for worldwide brands and public figures.

