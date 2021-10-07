Fan Controlled Football (FCF) Season v2.0 Returns Spring 2022, Adds NBCLX Network As Media Partner

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fan Controlled Football (FCF), the only professional sports league that empowers fans to call the shots, announced its official return to the field for Season v2.0 in Spring 2022 and its new strategic media partnership with NBCLX, NBCUniversal Local's TV and streaming network that serves adults 18-45. NBCLX will present live coverage of all FCF Season v2.0 pre-season, regular-season, and post-season games, including The People's Championship.

Fan Controlled Football Logo

In Season v2.0 the league is doubling in size from four (4) to eight (8) teams with the return of the original core four: Wild Aces, Beasts, Zappers, and Glacier Boyz. The upcoming nine-week season will kick off in the Spring of 2022 with seven regular-season weeks and one playoff week, culminating in the People's Championship. Purpose-built for the digital audience, each game clocks 60 minutes in length and is played on a 50-yard x 35-yard field with 10-yard end zones. All games are live-streamed on Twitch via the Command Center at twitch.tv/fcf and FCF mobile application .

"We're thrilled to add NBCLX as a media partner for the upcoming season. NBC's rich history in sports, emphasis on innovation, and willingness to embrace Fan Controlled Football without asking us to change made this an easy decision," said Sohrob Farudi, Chief Operating Officer Fan Controlled Football. "I can't wait for all these new fans to experience the dynamic, fun, and interactive style of football we've created. Getcha popcorn ready!"

The new partnership with NBCLX will expand the reach for the FCF core base of like-minded consumers across platforms, offering an entirely new and direct way to engage with the league. In addition to live games, FCF-related content will be available on NBCLX and NBCUniversal Local's NBC and Telemundo owned stations' platforms.

Where To Watch NBCLX:

TV : Linear TV in 46 U.S.-based TV markets Online : LX.com (no login required) (no login required) Streaming : Peacock, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and Xumo platforms for U.S. audiences, and on Roku and Apple TV, through the NBCLX and NBC owned station apps Mobile : On mobile web through LX.com and the NBC-owned station apps (click on the 'NBCLX' tab). : On mobile web throughand the NBC-owned station apps (click on the 'NBCLX' tab). Cable : Xfinity, Cox Cable, Optimum, Spectrum, and Verizon systems in select markets

To check your local listings, visit LX.com/where-to-watch .

"Fan Controlled Football is a highly engaging and innovative experience, which makes it a great addition to NBCLX's content portfolio and a great match for our audience," said Meredith McGinn, NBCUniversal Local's EVP of Diginets & Original Production. "We are thrilled to partner with the league on its upcoming season and showcase these exciting live games on NBCLX platforms."

FCF Season v1.0 became the fastest growing professional sports league on Twitch in early 2021 generating more than 10M live views over the six-week inaugural season. The fast-paced, high-scoring 7v7 version of no holds barred football allowed fans to call the plays in real-time, culminating with the crowning of the first-ever FCF People's Championship title game on March 22, 2021. The Wild Aces and Owners Greg Miller, Austin Ekeler, Jack Settleman, Rachel Lindsay, and Barbara Dunkelman defeated the Glacier Boyz on the last play of regulation scoring on a fan-selected play resulting in a touchdown, securing a 46-40 victory and the first-ever FCF title.

Throughout the pre-season, fans will have the opportunity to determine team names, colors, logos, uniforms, cast votes on league-wide rules, and other team branding and building opportunities. Additionally, before and during each game fans will help determine which players make the roster via a weekly fan-run draft, call plays in real-time, make the calls on rule changes, and more.

Fan Controlled Football

Fan Controlled Football (FCF) the only professional sports league that combines the passion and competitiveness of live and fantasy sports with the interactivity of video games – is the first platform in professional sports history empowering fans to call the shots, from branding and personnel decisions to real-time play calling. The FCF is the democratization of sports with Season v2.0 expanding to eight (8) teams kicking off, Spring of 2022, featuring seven regular-season weeks and one playoff week, culminating with the People's Championship. Regular and postseason play, in addition to exclusive behind-the-scenes league content available twitch.tv/FCF and broadcast network NBCLX . For more information download the FCF mobile application , visit FCF.io and join the conversation Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram with #FCF and #PowerToTheFans.

About NBCLX

NBCLX or 'Local X' is NBCUniversal Local's TV and streaming network that serves adults 18-45. NBCLX's innovative storytelling approach to news is personal, inspiring and empowers audiences to take part in the conversation. The network delivers more than 30 hours of live local news and original programming each week through "LX News," and features fan-favorite shows 1st Look, George To The Rescue, and Open House, as well as programming from various content partners. Audiences everywhere can watch NBCLX's stories, programs, and the live channel feed on LX.com (no login required), on linear TV in 46 U.S.-based TV markets, on Xfinity, Cox Cable, Optimum, Spectrum, and Verizon systems in select markets, on Peacock, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and on Roku and Apple TV through the NBCLX and NBC owned station apps. The Network is also available on mobile web through LX.com and the NBC owned station apps (click on the 'NBCLX' tab). For more information about NBCLX and to check local listings, visit LX.com . Follow on social @NBCLX #NBCLX.

FCF Contact: Bryan Kirsch, Fan Controlled Football, bryan@fanchi.se

NBCLX Contact: Brian Potter, NBCUniversal, Brian.Potter@nbcuni.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fan Controlled Football