Clayton Bailey Named Benchmark Litigation Star for Eighth Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas trial and appellate lawyer Clayton Bailey, co-founder of Bailey Brauer PLLC, is recognized as a Litigation Star in the 2022 edition of Benchmark Litigation.

Mr. Bailey has been selected to the respected national guide of top law firms and litigators every year since 2015 for his commercial litigation work.

"Clayton is a problem-solver and is highly regarded by his clients and peers for his ability to find solutions when conflict seems intractable," said Bailey Brauer co-founder Alex Brauer. "His expertise with commercial disputes makes him a formidable litigator, and it has been exciting to watch him in the courtroom winning for clients. Congratulations to Clayton on this well-deserved honor."

Mr. Bailey's trial and appellate practice focuses on complex tort and other commercial cases in federal and state courts, representing clients in cases involving contract disputes, business torts, RICO, employment law, trade secrets, deceptive trade practices, fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, antitrust, unfair business practices and the Packers and Stockyards Act.

Litigation Stars is the latest honor for Mr. Bailey, whose work has also earned recognition from The Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers, Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, BTI Consulting Group, Texas Lawyer magazine, and the National Law Journal.

Benchmark Litigation's rankings are the result of annual independent research that involves extensive interviews with private practice lawyers and in-house counsel. Litigation Stars are lawyers who are recommended by peers and clients based on their professional reputations and work as trial lawyers.

For more information on Benchmark's methodology or to view the full list of 2022 honorees, visit www.benchmarklitigation.com.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. Led by veteran trial and appellate lawyers Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer, the firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, agribusiness, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com/.

