UCASU to submit $0.10 or above per share dividend plan to shareholder meeting

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) announces it will hold annual shareholder meeting soon. Among other topics, UC Asset's management will submit its dividend plan for shareholders to review and comment.

"Our most recently quarterly report 10-Q showed a 20% organic growth of net equity over a 12 month period," says Greg Bankston, managing general partner of UC Asset. "If that trend may continue, we will have over $1 million of undistributed profit. It will be to the best interest of our company to distribute a reasonable amount of profit as dividend. We plan to distribute a minimum of $0.10 per share."

However, Bankston adds that such dividend plan will be subject to the final results of audited financial reports and other possible changes of business situations. The bylaw of UC Asset gives management arbitrary power to withhold dividend distribution if the management believes it will be better to use those funds for further investments.

"Our goal is to build a long term investment firm similar to Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway that investors will realize their return from appreciation of market value of our shares, without receiving any cash dividends," explains Bankston. "But before the trading volume of our share can support such a scheme, we will continue to distribute cash dividend when we believe it is to the best interest of our company."

UC Asset's most recent 10Q shows over $2.7 million cash reserve by June 30, 2021. In July, the company made an investment of $1.65 million into historic landmark Rufus Rose House. The cash position remains strong, according to the company's management.

Last week, UC Asset announces that it will expand its investment in Cannabis properties. The company current holds a $1.2 million convertible debt investment in a hemp agriculture property. Management has not disclose how much the Company plans to invest into Cannabis properties, but claims that cannabis properties, along with Airbnb-based SHOC properties and historic landmark properties, will be major building blocks in its portfolio over the coming years.

The company has not announced a date for annual shareholder meeting, but says the record date, on which those who hold UCASU shares will be eligible to attend the meeting, has been set as September 30.

