Resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting in Evolution AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the extraordinary general meeting in Evolution AB (publ) on 6 October 2021, it was resolved to change the number of members of the board of directors, elect a new member of the board of directors as well as amend the fees to be paid to the board of directors.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved that the board of directors shall consist of seven board members and no deputies. Sandra Ann Urie was elected as new member of the board of directors for the period until the close of the annual general meeting 2022.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved that the total fees to the board for the period until the next annual general meeting shall be EUR 180,000, of which EUR 30,000 shall be paid to the each of the board members that are not employed by the company.

Minutes and complete resolutions

The minutes from the extraordinary general meeting will be available on the company's website, www.evolution.com.

For further information, please contact:

Jacob Kaplan, CFO, ir@evolution.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12069/3428037/1477609.pdf Press Release EGM 2021 10 06

View original content:

SOURCE Evolution