One Warm Coat Day encourages individuals, groups, and businesses to make a difference by protecting those in need from the dangerous cold.

The Weather Channel and One Warm Coat Team Up to Highlight the Urgent Need for Lifesaving Winter Coats

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With bitter cold temperatures fast approaching, the race is on to make sure those in need have a warm coat this winter. On October 7, national nonprofit One Warm Coat kicks off its annual coat drive season with One Warm Coat Day sponsored by The Weather Channel.

The need for lifesaving warm coats has increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nearly 18 months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 1 in 7 Americans are living below the poverty threshold. Many households are struggling to cover basic living expenses and don't have the money to purchase necessities such as warm coats," said Beth Amodio, President and CEO of One Warm Coat. "Many people are aware their neighbors are struggling and want to help, but they often don't know where to start to make a difference. One Warm Coat offers a way for everyone to get involved and directly impact the lives of children and adults in need in their local community."

The need is especially urgent now. Last winter, because of disruptions caused by COVID-19, One Warm Coat saw a 50 percent decline in volunteer coat drives. That led to a shortage of coats at a time when more people were facing economic hardships.

As the official sponsor of One Warm Coat Day, The Weather Channel will help raise awareness and share information on-air and on social media about the risks related to exposure to cold temperatures and the tremendous need for warm coats.

"For the 40 million Americans living in poverty who may not have access to a warm coat, winter weather can be especially dangerous and even deadly," said Nora Zimmett, EVP and Chief Content Officer at the Weather Channel television network. "We're honored to team up with One Warm Coat to spread the word about sharing warmth one coat at a time."

How to get involved:

Through its Coat Drive Program , One Warm Coat collects and distributes coats to children and adults in need in all 50 states. Individuals, groups, and businesses can share warmth in three distinct ways:

Hold a coat drive:

Register and receive resources to plan, promote, and implement a drive. and receive resources to plan, promote, and implement a drive.

Make a financial contribution:

Every $1 donated warms 1 person. Donations made on 10/7 will be matched up to $15,000 .

Donate a coat:

interactive map to find coat drives in your area. Many national retailers are holding coat drives and offering incentives: Check One Warm Coat'sto find coat drives in your area. Many national retailers are holding coat drives and offering incentives:

