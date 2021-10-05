The Portico Home Furnishings and Products Brand is for Sale Brand Registered in Numerous Categories is Ripe for Expansion

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a market leading advisory firm specializing in the sale of intellectual property assets and domain name brokerage, is marketing for sale the intellectual property of Portico, the beloved home furnishings, amenities and linens brand, including its trademarks, domain names and social media assets.

For over three decades, Portico has provided luxury home products for fashionable customers and noteworthy interior decorators, architects and editors. Firmly rooted in New York's SoHo neighborhood, Portico pioneered industrial inspired designs that were the perfect complements to the converted lofts and studios of artists, actors, designers and Wall Street executives. Epitomizing the West Broadway aesthetic, the brand became a frequent reference point in multiple media channels, including appearances on the Bravo network and depictions in books such as Bret Easton Ellis' Glamorama.

"Over time, Portico's high level of awareness led to its expansion into the hospitality sector, including a longtime partnership with Hyatt Hotels, as well as other complementary categories, including home décor, bed and bath linens, and personal care products," commented Hilco Streambank Executive Vice President David Peress. "The Portico trademarks are registered in multiple highly relevant categories, including furniture, sheets, towels, sleepwear and shampoo and lotion."

The Portico brand has consistently stood for responsibly sourced products incorporating sustainable materials. In addition to its retail stores, Portico branded products have been historically distributed through department stores, specialty stores, the hospitality industry, and the PorticoHome.com e-commerce website.

With home sales, one of the traditional drivers of home furnishing purchases, expected to increase by between 8% and 10% year-over-year by the end of 2021, the Portico brand represents a unique opportunity for a buyer to reestablish a heritage home furnishings brand within a growing market. The deadline to submit indications of interest for the Portico intellectual property assets is October 14, 2021.

