Intermedia Cloud Communications Announces the Opening of Japan Office to Support Strategic Partner NEC As NEC continues to expand its global rollout of the NEC UNIVERGE BLUE suite of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions, Intermedia establishes an office in Japan to support this key market

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced the opening of its Japan office (operating as Intermedia Technologies Japan G.K.), headed by former NEC executive and current Intermedia Japan President, Makoto Omi. The new Tokyo-based office will enable Intermedia, NEC's exclusive cloud communications partner, to more closely support NEC, one of Japan's market share leaders in on-premises telephony systems, and its efforts to replicate its on-premises success with its unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions that are powered by Intermedia and sold under the NEC UNIVERGE BLUE brand.

The launch of NEC UNIVERGE BLUE in Japan comes at a time when the adoption of cloud communications and collaboration technologies continues to increase. Powered exclusively on the Intermedia cloud platform, UNIVERGE BLUE is a fully integrated suite of secure, highly reliable, hybrid-work ready UCaaS and CCaaS solutions that includes voice; video conferencing; chat; file sync, share and backup; omnichannel contact center; and more. The Intermedia Japan office will support NEC Japan and its partners as they help new and existing customers realize all that the UNIVERGE BLUE cloud has to offer, including solutions that allow businesses to experience the benefits of the cloud without abandoning their current on-premises telephone systems.

"UCaaS and CCaaS are first being introduced to the Japanese market, so we believe that the opportunity is significant. When you combine NEC's tremendous brand recognition throughout the world, along with their significant existing Japanese customer base, NEC is well-positioned to become a dominant cloud communications provider here," said Mr. Omi. "NEC partnered with Intermedia because of the innovative technology, expertise, and partner-first approach we bring to the world of the cloud. This new office puts us right in the middle of the NEC Japanese partner community, and we are excited to support NEC as they sell and deploy UNIVERGE BLUE."

The expansion into Japan, one of the world's largest global communications markets, follows the successful global launches of UNIVERGE BLUE in the US, Canada, the UK, the Netherlands, Italy, and Australia.

"We're thrilled to have the support and partnership of Intermedia as we continue to roll out NEC UNIVERGE BLUE globally," said Susumu Okuyama, VP Global Sales of NEC Platforms Ltd. "Intermedia has proven to be a great partner in all of our launches, including in North America, EMEA and Australia, and we look forward to keeping that momentum going in Japan and beyond."

Intermedia's Japanese office will also support NEC Japan with marketing and product materials, sales support, carrier relations, as well as provide Tier 2 technical support.

