Low-Code Platform Marks Profound Shift in the Way People Can Interact with the Web

PixieBrix Secures $3.5M, Led by NEA, to Let Users Customize Any Site on the Web

PixieBrix Secures $3.5M, Led by NEA, to Let Users Customize Any Site on the Web Low-Code Platform Marks Profound Shift in the Way People Can Interact with the Web

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PixieBrix , the first low-code platform that allows users to modify the interface of any website, today announced it has closed $3.5 million in seed funding led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) with additional participation from Tableau co-founder Chris Stolte, DataRobot CEO Dan Wright and Paul Holland, General Partner at Foundation Capital.

PixieBrix Secures $3.5M, Led by NEA, to Let Users Customize Any Site on the Web

The massive availability of developer-focused and AI-driven tools has opened many doors for workflow automation. Still, productivity is stunted when tools are designed for specific users without the opportunity for customization. PixieBrix is changing the way users interact with the Internet, rendering it more useful for individuals and their work by democratizing web customization to give anyone the power to customize any site on the web.

"PixieBrix is giving control back to the user and taking the web to a place it's never been before, where anyone--even those without coding skills--can customize the entire user experience of any site," said PixieBrix CEO and co-founder Todd Schiller. "We're like Wix for sites you don't own."

With PixieBrix, developers, sales and marketing professionals, data scientists, knowledge workers--virtually anyone--can easily add or modify various UX elements for richer, customized functionality on any site, whether it's LinkedIn or Salesforce, while preserving the site's native look and feel.

"This new layer of functionality doesn't just improve sites for individual users, it creates a new level of stickiness for the sites themselves," added PixieBrix CCO and co-founder Mike Mirandi. "We're rendering the web more valuable for all."

PixieBrix works as a Chrome web browser extension that comes with a set of building blocks, or Bricks, that can be combined to create custom integrations and workflows. Integrations developed within PixieBrix can interact with any website the user visits.

With PixieBrix, which offers enterprise-grade access, security and auditing controls, users can:

Customize any web interface through panels, buttons, fields, menus and more

Automate repetitive actions

Engage with RPA, AI and other APIs

PixieBrix Marketplace Share their own custom bricks and extensions in the

"Digital disruption provides an opportunity for people to improve how they work in a globalized world," said Manish Pandya, SVP, Digital at TaskUs. "The best applications of technology improve upon user experiences and workflows. TaskUs harnesses these experiences to provide our clients with agility and flexibility, and PixieBrix has been one of the key enablers in making our vision a reality."

"We are impressed with PixieBrix's vision and capability to bring a new level of flexibility and functionality to the web that will satisfy just about any use case across every industry," said Hilarie Koplow-McAdams, Venture Partner at NEA. "The platform is driving a profound shift in the way people interact with the web, and we are thrilled to partner with the team at this transformational stage of growth."

"Despite all the innovation it represents, the modern web has in many cases left end users behind," said Chris Stolte, co-founder, board member and technical advisor at Tableau Software. "Todd, Mike and their team have developed an elegant solution to this vexing problem, and they're taking the capabilities of the simple web browser to the next level."

Learn how customizing the web with PixieBrix can benefit any need by visiting www.pixiebrix.com .

About PixieBrix

PixieBrix is the first low-code platform that allows users to modify the interface of any website. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in New York, the company's vision is to democratize UX customization so the world's 2 billion knowledge workers can unlock greater happiness and productivity from the websites and tools they already use. For more, visit www.pixiebrix.com .

About NEA

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. With nearly $24 billion in cumulative committed capital since the firm's founding in 1977, NEA invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company's lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of successful investing includes more than 250 portfolio company IPOs and more than 425 mergers and acquisitions. www.nea.com .

(PRNewsfoto/New Enterprise Associates, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New Enterprise Associates, Inc.; PixieBrix