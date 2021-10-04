Nikola Corporation Announces Date For Third Quarter 2021 Results And Webcast

PHOENIX, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions, today announced it will report its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021. On that day, Nikola's management will hold a conference call and webcast at 9:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. PT) to review and discuss the company's business and outlook.

What: Date of Nikola Q3 2021 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. PT)

Webcast: https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events (live and replay)

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events.

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION:

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

