Kontrol Technologies receives initial BioCloud order from International HVAC Company

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) ("Kontrol" or the "Company"), a leader in smart building technologies, has received an initial BioCloud order, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with an international heating, cooling and ventilation ("HVAC Company") on September 21st, 2021. Kontrol and the HVAC Company continue to work towards a definitive distribution agreement and the potential of international manufacturing. The HVAC company is part of large global industrial conglomerate which designs, manufactures, and distributes its proprietary products through more than 30,000 distributors globally.

The Steelcase distributor launch is planned for mid October. To date initial training, marketing materials and product pages have been established. Steelcase is a leading office technology solutions company and trades on the NYSE.

BioCloud will be showcased in Washington, DC with Marshall Communications to support meetings and presentations to various Government and USA military officials on October 11th, 2021.

"In a short period of time BioCloud has grown into a recognized air quality brand and as we launch with or strategic distribution and scaling partners, we look forward to being part of the solution for creating safer spaces," said Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol.

Following the launch of its carbon credit platform the Company has received strong market feedback and is actively pursuing opportunities in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia as well as the Eastern United States. Regions where the cost of energy is high and the where Local Utility Companies offer incentive rebates for energy savings are ideal markets.

"With a growing portfolio of technology solutions to address the important challenges our customers face, including energy management, lower GHG emissions and improved air quality for the built environment, we are well positioned to continue to execute on our strategic vision," continues Ghezzi.

Kontrol BioCloud ("BioCloud") is an operating subsidiary of Kontrol Technologies Corp. The BioCloud technology is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses and pathogens. BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. BioCloud has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality continuously. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and a silent notification system is created. BioCloud can be applied to any space where individuals gather. Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO:KNR) (OTCQB:KNRLF) (FSE:1K8) is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

