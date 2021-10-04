-- With lodging rates starting as low as $99 per night, Epic Pass holders receive exclusive early access to the sale, plus an additional 20% savings at select hotels with Epic Mountain Rewards

Book Early to Save on Winter Travel during Vail Resorts' Winter Getaway Sale -- With lodging rates starting as low as $99 per night, Epic Pass holders receive exclusive early access to the sale, plus an additional 20% savings at select hotels with Epic Mountain Rewards

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vail Resorts – the leading global mountain resort operator in North America – today announces its Winter Getaway Sale, offering travelers lodging rates as low as $99 per night for bookings made Monday, Oct. 11 through Thursday, Oct. 14. Vail Resorts' Winter Getaway Sale invites guests to book their winter vacation in advance to take advantage of discounted lodging rates throughout the entire ski and ride season at premier destinations in the United States and Canada.

Vail Winter

Epic Pass holders for the 2021/22 season – including those with an Epic Local Pass, Epic Day Pass and other season pass products – will receive exclusive early access to the Winter Getaway Sale beginning Oct. 7. Pass holders will receive an additional 20 percent off already discounted Winter Getaway Sale lodging rates at Vail Resorts owned and operated properties in the United States, as well as 20% off food, group ski and snowboard lessons, rentals and more as part of Epic Mountain Rewards.

And as the winter season draws near, Vail Resorts is still offering its entire portfolio of North American passes for 20 percent less than last year's price during the same purchase period. Guests can ski Vail, Beaver Creek and more for as low as $89, or resorts like Keystone, Heavenly and Stowe for as low as $69 with an Epic 1-Day Pass. But hurry! Skiers and riders should purchase their passes now before prices increase after October 14. Find the most popular Epic Pass offerings compared on the Epic Pass website.

Colorado

Vail

After a day exploring Vail Mountain's legendary Back Bowls, wind down in mountain resort luxury and ski-in/ski-out lodging in the heart of Vail Village this vacation. Inspired by the authentic ski chalets of the Austrian Alps, the 25-room boutique hotel $209 per night during the Winter Getaway Sale. At $399 per night. Nestled at the base of Vail Mountain's Gondola One boasting an unmatched location, The Lodge at Vail , A RockResort, is also offering discounted savings with room rates as low as $209 per night. At $399 per night. After a day exploring Vail Mountain's legendary Back Bowls, wind down in mountain resort luxury and ski-in/ski-out lodging in the heart ofthis vacation. Inspired by the authentic ski chalets of the Austrian Alps, the 25-room boutique hotel Austria Haus Hotel is offering rates as low asper night during the Winter Getaway Sale. At The Arrabelle at Vail Square , A RockResort, guests can experience European charm, lavish accommodations, and a plaza with an open-air ice rink with room rates as low asper night. Nestled at the base of Vail Mountain's Gondola One boasting an unmatched location, The Lodge at, A RockResort, is also offering discounted savings with room rates as low asper night. At Vail Marriott Mountain Resort , located steps from the Eagle Bahn Gondola, Winter Getaway Sale rates start atper night.

Beaver Creek

For guests planning a ski trip to Colorado this season, Beaver Creek is adding 250 acres of lift-served, welcoming ski terrain for beginner and intermediate skiers and riders. The McCoy Park expansion offers a dedicated learning zone in an accessible bowl setting. Guests can also experience a new warming hut with vistas that most visitors to Beaver Creek Resort have yet to experience before retreating to their room. Winter Getaway Sale rates start as low as $169 per night at North America with rates starting at just $259 per night. For guests planning a ski trip tothis season,is adding 250 acres of lift-served, welcoming ski terrain for beginner and intermediate skiers and riders. The McCoy Park expansion offers a dedicated learning zone in an accessible bowl setting. Guests can also experience a new warming hut with vistas that most visitors to Beaver Creek Resort have yet to experience before retreating to their room. Winter Getaway Sale rates start as low asper night at The Pines Lodge , A RockResort, where guests can enjoy ski-in/ski-out access just steps away from the shopping, dining and entertainment in Beaver Creek Village. At The Osprey , A RockResort, travelers can stay at the closest hotel to a chairlift inwith rates starting at justper night.

Breckenridge

Celebrating its 60 th anniversary this year, Breckenridge welcomes guests to join the festivities with special events all season long. Boasting high alpine terrain across five awe-inspiring peaks and the highest chairlift in North America , Breckenridge offers the ultimate resort and mountain town combination. Winter Getaway Sale lodging rates start as low as $139 per night at River Mountain Lodge, aptly named for its location alongside the Blue River and just steps from Main Street. At $149 per night. Ski-in/ski-out access is available at the base of Peak 8 for guests staying at $299 per night and easy access to the town of Breckenridge. Situated across the street from Peak 9, the $139 per night. Celebrating its 60anniversary this year, Breckenridge welcomes guests to join the festivities with special events all season long. Boasting high alpine terrain across five awe-inspiring peaks and the highest chairlift in, Breckenridge offers the ultimate resort and mountain town combination. Winter Getaway Sale lodging rates start as low asper night at River Mountain Lodge, aptly named for its location alongside the Blue River and just steps from Main Street. At Gravity Haus Breckenridge room rates start at justper night. Ski-in/ski-out access is available at the base of Peak 8 for guests staying at One Ski Hill Place , A RockResort, with room rates starting atper night and easy access to the town of Breckenridge. Situated across the street from Peak 9, the DoubleTree by Hilton Breckenridge offers Winter Getaway Sale rates starting atper night.

Keystone

On the heels of recent investments in a state-of-the-art snowmaking system, the North American ski season is set to kick off at Keystone Resort in October. Home to the industry-leading Kids Ski Free offer, kids 12 and younger ski for free when families book two or more lodging nights. Spanning from affordable hotel rooms to family-friendly condominiums, Winter Getaway Sale rates start as low as $129 per night at Lakeside Village Condos and the River Run Condos. At the same starting rate, step back in time at $129 per night and include free shuttle service to River Run and Lakeside Village activities. On the heels of recent investments in a state-of-the-art snowmaking system, the North American ski season is set to kick off at Keystone Resort in October. Home to the industry-leading Kids Ski Free offer, kids 12 and younger ski for free when families book two or more lodging nights. Spanning from affordable hotel rooms to family-friendly condominiums, Winter Getaway Sale rates start as low asper night at Lakeside Village Condos and the River Run Condos. At the same starting rate, step back in time at Ski Tip Lodge , once an 1800s stage coach stop and then family home of Keystone Resort's founders. Today the Lodge is a quaint B&B with one of the most acclaimed restaurants in the country. Winter Getaway Sale rates at Hyatt Place Keystone also startper night and include free shuttle service to River Run and Lakeside Village activities.

Crested Butte

Crested Butte is the untamed destination at the end of the road, known for some of the best lift-served extreme terrain in the nation and home to the steepest clear-cut ski run in North America . Winter Getaway Sale lodging rates start at $99 per night at Mt. Crested Butte base area village. Also centrally located just steps from the ski lifts, The Lodge at Mountaineer Square features luxurious accommodations with Winter Getaway Sale rates starting at $169 per night. is the untamed destination at the end of the road, known for some of the best lift-served extreme terrain in the nation and home to the steepest clear-cut ski run in. Winter Getaway Sale lodging rates start atper night at The Grand Lodge Hotel & Spa , located just 200 yards from the slopes and in the heart of thebase area village. Also centrally located just steps from the ski lifts, The Lodge at Mountaineer Square features luxurious accommodations with Winter Getaway Sale rates starting atper night.

California

Heavenly

High above the waters of Lake Tahoe , Heavenly Mountain Resort offers a rare combination of expansive terrain and a panoramic lake backdrop. Spanning California and Nevada , visitors can enjoy a wide variety of lodging options, including lakeside woodlands and beachfront residences, all less than a mile from Heavenly. Boasting stunning views of the lake and Sierras, $159 per night. Guests can take the hotel's private shuttle straight to Heavenly Resort in the morning for a day on the mountain. Skiers and riders who want to be closer to the mountain can book luxury lodging rates starting at $659 per night at High above the waters of, Heavenly Mountain Resort offers a rare combination of expansive terrain and a panoramic lake backdrop. Spanningand, visitors can enjoy a wide variety of lodging options, including lakeside woodlands and beachfront residences, all less than a mile from Heavenly. Boasting stunning views of the lake and Sierras, Lakeland Village Resort Winter Getaway Sale rates start atper night. Guests can take the hotel's private shuttle straight to Heavenly Resort in the morning for a day on the mountain. Skiers and riders who want to be closer to the mountain can book luxury lodging rates starting atper night at Zalanta , located just steps away from Heavenly Village and the Gondola.

Northstar

At Northstar Resort, guests discover a one-of-a-kind winter oasis complete with freshly groomed slopes, an average annual snowfall of more than 350 inches and expansive mountainscapes. Winter Getaway Sale rates start at $159 per night at Aspen Grove Condo. Mid-mountain ski-in/ski-out access is available at $959 per night. At Northstar Resort, guests discover a one-of-a-kind winter oasis complete with freshly groomed slopes, an average annual snowfall of more than 350 inches and expansive mountainscapes. Winter Getaway Sale rates start atper night at Aspen Grove Condo. Mid-mountain ski-in/ski-out access is available at Constellation Residences where a two-bedroom luxury mountain vacation is available starting atper night.

Kirkwood

Removed from the hustle and bustle of nearby Lake Tahoe , Kirkwood offers some of North America's most diverse, challenging and open terrain for a mountain getaway. Winter Getaway Sale rates are available at $149 per night. At $219 per night during the Winter Getaway Sale. Removed from the hustle and bustle of nearbyoffers some ofmost diverse, challenging and open terrain for a mountain getaway. Winter Getaway Sale rates are available at The Meadows for as low asper night. At The Mountain Club , where guests enjoy ski-in/ski-out access, room sizes vary from hotel-style rooms to two-bedroom condos with hotel room rates starting as low asper night during the Winter Getaway Sale.

Utah

Park City is the largest ski and snowboard resort in the United States, conveniently located just 30 minutes from Salt Lake International Airport. Offering direct, ski-in/ski-out access to Park City's Main Street via the iconic Town Lift, guests can glide straight to Main Street to enjoy dining, shopping, après ski and more before winding down at a Vail Resorts property. Winter Getaway Sale rates start at $229 per night at Silverado Lodge. At the iconic Grand Summit Hotel, A RockResort, ski-in/ski-out access is available in the heart of Canyons Village with Winter Getaway Sale rates starting at $169 per night. At Apex Residences, nestled at the highest elevation in Canyons Village, guests have access to spacious accommodations starting at $899 per night. And steps away from the slopes at Sundial Lodge, guests can take advantage of Winter Getaway Sale rates starting at $334 per night.

Vermont

Skiers and riders in New England have access to an unbeatable network of resorts and lodging. In Vermont, guests can take advantage of Winter Getaway Sale lodging rates starting at $129 per night. Stowe, Mount Snow, and Okemo feature a variety of lodging options for every taste and budget, ranging from cozy B&Bs to luxury slopeside accommodations and more.

Pennsylvania

Liberty Mountain is located just north of the Maryland-Pennsylvania border. Guests can take advantage of Winter Getaway Sale rates starting at $189 per night at the Alpine Lodge, located closest to the slopes and providing easy access to the mountain.

New York

Hunter Mountain is the closest resort to New York City. Four separate mountain faces encompass a wide variety of terrain, which caters to skiers and riders of all ability levels. Guests can take advantage of Winter Getaway Sale rates starting from $189 per night at the Kaatskill Mountain Club and $329 per night at Liftside & Pinnacle Condos featuring family-friendly accommodations complete with ski-in/ski-out access and après ski offerings.

Canada

At Whistler Blackcomb, North America's largest ski resort, skiers and riders have access to more terrain choices than nearly any other mountain destination in the world. This winter, the destination will be offering new ski and ride camps for women, private lessons with an Olympian, and big-mountain skiing brought to life through its signature combination of high-alpine terrain and thrilling descents. Winter Getaway Sale rates start at $239 CAD per night at Legends, Creekside's premier family accommodation, and $490 CAD per night at First Tracks Lodge, which offers ski-in/ski-out access and a unique collection of designer suites.

Flexible Winter Booking Policy

The Winter Getaway Sale spans arrival dates throughout the entire ski and ride season. The best places to stay near ski resorts with the most up-to-date room rates and availability for participating hotels, condos, and lodges across Vail Resorts' North American portfolio of resorts can be found at Vail Resorts' lodging deals page. To provide guests with flexibility and reassurance as they navigate their travel plans, Vail Resorts also offers a flexible booking policy.

Enhanced Safety Protocols

Vail Resorts prioritizes the health and safety of its guests, employees and communities and will continue to monitor public health guidance surrounding COVID-19. To ensure all properties are prepared to address the realities of COVID-19, Vail Resorts has enhanced safety protocols in place across all owned and operated properties. These safety guidelines include indoor face covering requirements, limited touchpoints at check in, and property-wide enhanced cleaning measures.

About RockResorts®

RockResorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vail Resorts, sets the standard for belonging in some of the world's most admired destinations. Punctuated by the character of their iconic locations, our pampered accommodations range from glamorous hotels to cozy mountain hideouts, all defined by a level of service and respect for the environment that's unmatched in the industry. The RockResorts collection includes The Arrabelle at Vail Square and The Lodge at Vail in Vail, Colo.; The Osprey at Beaver Creek and The Pines Lodge in Beaver Creek, Colo.; One Ski Hill Place in Breckenridge, Colo.; and Grand Summit Hotel in Park City, Utah. www.rockresorts.com

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries operate 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia; Stowe, Mount Snow, Okemo in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched in New Hampshire; Stevens Pass in Washington; Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania; Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River in Ohio; Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri; Wilmot in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; and Paoli Peaks in Indiana. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts, Inc. Vail Resorts is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MTN). The Vail Resorts company website is www.vailresorts.com and consumer website is www.snow.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vail Resorts, Inc.