Tony Curti Installed as President of National Association of Professional Insurance Agents

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony "Tony" Curti, CIC, LIC, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan has been installed as president of the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents during the organization's September 23, 2021 board meeting in Detroit.

Curti was sworn in together with his four fellow national officers: Gerald F. Hemphill, CIC, LUTCF of Richmond, Virginia, President-elect; Richard A. Savino, CIC, CPIA, of Warwick, New York, Vice President/Treasurer; Ariel Rivera of Puerto Rico, Secretary/Assistant Treasurer; and Wayne F. White, CPA, CPIA, PFMM of Conway, Arkansas, Immediate Past President. All the officers will serve one-year terms that begin on October 1, 2021 and run through September 30, 2022.

"Insurance agents plus technology is the winning combination in insurance distribution," said Curti. "Emotional intelligence and relationship-building are fundamental in our business. Today, these traits and others can be married with tech innovation to best serve clients. I am proud to carry the mantle for the industry as we progress."

Curti pointed out that PIA adapted quickly to changes in the business environment prompted by the coronavirus crisis. "PIA was quick to adjust to COVID circumstances because we had already invested in technology and had strong prior knowledge to rely on. We adapted very well, which is what independent insurance agents are uniquely positioned to do."

He added that PIA's aggressive advocacy has produced legislative and regulatory victories that have added to agencies' bottom lines.

"It is also important for all agents to remember that we are in the relationship business," Curti added. "As has been demonstrated by the ongoing success of PIA's agency-company council, The PIA Partnership, agencies and carriers are stakeholders with an interdependence that drives our business. Each of us has a stake in our mutual success."

Curti was elected to the executive committee of PIA in 2018 and has served as a board member for nine years. He also has completed three terms as president of the Michigan Association of Professional Insurance Agents and still serves on their board.

Tony began in insurance with Curti Insurance Agency, Inc., a family-owned firm. After the sale of the Curti Agency, he held senior insurance leadership positions at the U.S. insurance subsidiary for ABN Amro Bank, NV. In 2012, Tony joined fintech and top 10 global broker Acrisure as a shareholder/Agency Partner where he today serves as an Operations executive. He's held multiple senior positions, interfacing with Acrisure's insurance agencies and brokers, as well as Home Office colleagues in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Tony is an adjunct professor in Finance, at Walsh College, in Troy, MI. He has previously served on the faculty of the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC), involved with risk management and insurance studies.

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance, but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA's web address is http://www.pianational.org.

