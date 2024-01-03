The KFVS12 Heartland Blood Drive

There is an urgent need for blood donations

The Red Cross needs your help. Please schedule an appointment to give now

KFVS12 and the local American Red Cross are teaming up for the annual KFVS12 Heartland Blood Drive, a region-wide effort to supply the area with much-needed blood supplies.

All donors receive a fun, specially designed, “ugly Christmas sweater” long sleeve t-shirt and snacks courtesy of BUCHHEIT, and a $5 BUCHHEIT gift card (while supplies last).

The Red Cross is encouraging all donors to make an appointment. CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment online. You can also call 1-800-733-2767 to schedule by telephone. Use RAPID PASS on the day of your donation to make the process even faster! Download the Red Cross Blood Donor Mobile App to do all of this and more from the palm of your hand.

The event takes place at 7 locations throughout the Heartland:

Cape Girardeau - West Park Mall near Barnes & Noble (directions)

Sikeston - YMCA of Southeast Missouri (directions)

Poplar Bluff - American Legion Hall Post 153 (directions)

Dexter - Sacred Heart Catholic Church (directions)

Perryville - Perry Park Center (directions)

Carbondale - University Mall near American Eagle (directions)

Marion - Veteran’s Airport, Charter Lounge (directions)

Dates and times of the drive are:

Thursday, January 18 | 1:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Friday, January 19 | 1:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 20 | 10:30 to 3:30 p.m

The American Red Cross and KFVS12 are encouraging all area blood donors to roll up a sleeve this month to help replenish blood supplies. The Heartland is invited to donate blood at the annual KFVS12 Heartland Blood Drive at convenient locations in Missouri and Illinois in the KFVS12 viewing area.

The American Red Cross continues to deal with reduced blood donations. Hospitals and patients need donors to book appointments now to give blood or platelets and help prevent a blood shortage. This decline in donations is a trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves.

By donating this January, donors can pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment. Type O negative blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed. The availability of blood products will continue to decline if donations do not increase. People should not wait until they hear there is a blood shortage to give.

Donors of all blood types are needed to give now to help ensure blood is available for patients in need. Those who donated blood previously last fall may be eligible to donate again. Blood can be safely donated every 56 days, and power red cells can be donated every 112 days.

CLICK HERE for more information about blood donation.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and enter/mention sponsor code KFVS12, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. These protocols have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

