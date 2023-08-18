





All-new half-hour from Heartland News on KFVS12 (Paul Keener)

KFVS12 is launching “Heartland Afternoon,” a new live, local program from Heartland News starting September 5. The new local program will air weekday afternoons from 3:00 to 3:30.

According to Roger Seay, News Director for KFVS12, “Heartland Afternoon” will be a mix of local news and extended First Alert Weather coverage, along with other elements that are informative, entertaining, and fun.

The new program will be produced by journalist Rachel Grubbs, anchored by Jeffery Bullard, with First Alert Weather from Meteorologist Cassie Campbell. All three are local to the Heartland. Bullard is from Mt. Vernon, Illinois and attends Southeast Missouri State University. Campbell is also from Southern Illinois and has a Meteorology Degree from Western Kentucky University. She has worked with the National Weather Service and was previously a Meteorologist at WBKO, the Gray television station in Bowling Green. Grubbs hails from Sikeston and has a TV/Film degree from Southeast Missouri State University.

“Local research consistently tells us that viewers want more quality local programming,” said Seay. “We’re thrilled that Heartland News is expanding in this important afternoon time period.”

With the addition of “Heartland Afternoon,” KFVS12 will produce nearly 48 hours of local news per week.

“Heartland Afternoon” is an exciting launch for us,” said Chris Conroy, Vice President and General Manager for KFVS12. “This new local program on KFVS12 will be a plus for our daytime viewers as well as an excellent opportunity for local advertisers to reach new customers.”

Bullard and Campbell will present local news headlines of the day, up to date First Alert weather conditions and forecasts, along with “lifestyle” type content that will include local entertainment news, upcoming events, and special features.

“Adding this additional half-hour on KFVS12 is the latest chapter for Heartland News and we’re working hard to make sure it will have the quality local content and weather coverage viewers have come to expect,” added Seay.

Starting September 11, “Heartland Afternoon” will be followed at 3:30 by “Investigate TV+,” a new weekday half-hour investigative program produced by KFVS-TV corporate owners, Gray Television.

Local news continues throughout the afternoon with Heartland News Now at 4:00, Heartland News at 5:00, The CBS Evening News, and Heartland News at 6:00

