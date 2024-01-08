Woman arrested on burglary charges

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested after police were called to a burglary in progress at a home in Caruthersville.

Officers were called at 9:26 a.m. to the home located on East 6th Street on Sunday, January 7.

According to Caruthersville Police, officers found a 34-year-old woman inside the home.

Officers said they learned the woman had got into the home without permission, possibly through a broken window.

The woman was arrested at the scene and booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center on burglary 2nd degree, possession of burglary tools and property damage 2nd degree charges.

