Winter driving safety ahead of snow chances in the Heartland

Driving in winter weather conditions.
By Rachel Grubbs
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - As the KFVS12 First Alert Weather Team works around-the-clock to track the possibility of winter weather in the Heartland, local travel authorities urge everyone to prepare ahead of time.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 covers western Kentucky counties and Public Information Office Keith Todd said one big focus this time of year is reminding people to check their tires.

Citing a survey by the Colorado Department of Transportation, Todd said low tire tread is a big problem.

“About 80 percent of the cars that ran off the road in early snow events had below-standard tire tread,” he said.

Auto body shops may offer free checks, but people can also check their own tire tread by using a penny.

“Stick the penny down in your tread, and if you can see the top of Abraham Lincoln’s head, it’s time to get new tires,” Todd said. “It’s that simple.”

Another area of focus is giving space to plows.

The department has several new tow plows capable of plowing two lanes at a time, which are used mainly on interstates, parkways and four-lane highways.

“Our folks are out there working really hard to improve driving conditions for everybody else, so take your time when you’re out there--be extra cautious,” Todd said.

Caution is in ample supply during the first winter weather events of the season, but Todd said drivers usually become more daring as the season wears on.

“Try to use some common sense when snow is on, and cut down your driving, because that makes it less likely that you’re gonna have a problem while you’re out there,” he said.

That includes being mindful of changing conditions in the same section of roadway. The path may be clear going up a hill, with a hidden patch of ice going down the other side.

For real time traffic information and updates on road projects in the western Kentucky area, visit the District 1 page on the KYTC website.

