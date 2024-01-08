Heartland Eclipse 2024
Very active week

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 1/8.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good afternoon, a busy weather pattern is shaping up for the next several days. Tonight into Tuesday there will be widespread rain with gusty winds out of the south up to 30 mph. Temperatures expected to remain above freezing will keep much of the precip as rain with up to 2 inches of accumulation possible by Tuesday afternoon. As this low pressure system moves to our east, we could see some wrap around light snow showers Tuesday evening, no accumulation is expected. Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday evening into Friday morning our next winter set up arrives bringing another round of widespread rain with the chance of snow Friday evening. Behind this front system will be much colder air dropping highs to the mid 20s for the weekend. The wind chill will feel like the teens with wind gusts out of the west up to 30 mph.

