Three people arrested in Williamson County during undercover operation

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Three suspects were arrested after they wandered into a law enforcement undercover operation in Williamson County.

Around 12:48 a.m. on January 4, Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office were conducting undercover operations when they saw a suspicious vehicle at an area truck stop.

The vehicle relocated to a parking stall on the north side of the business. Deputies saw a second vehicle enter the parking lot and park in the stall next to the first vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Office, occupants from both vehicles exited and were seen by nearby Deputies engaged in activity consistent with an illicit narcotics transaction.

Both vehicles departed onto Interstate 57 and travelled in opposite directions. Marked patrol units supporting the operation conducted simultaneous traffic stops on both vehicles.

The vehicle traveling southbound on I-57 was stopped. The driver was identified as Tiffany J. Rivera and the passenger was identified as Jui T. Barnes.

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit arrived on scene and K9 “Roxy” was deployed to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle, providing a positive alert to the odor of narcotics. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which located Methamphetamine in the front passenger floorboard. Deputies also located a digital scale and packaging materials.

The vehicle traveling northbound on I-57 was stopped and a passenger was identified as Diego D. Nevith. Nevith had an outstanding Williamson County arrest warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine. Nevith was searched and a hypodermic syringe containing Methamphetamine was located.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which located a wallet. Inside the wallet, Deputies located Nevith’s Illinois Identification Card, two credit cards with Nevith’s name on them, and a red bag that contained the Methamphetamine that Nevith had purchased in the parking lot of the truck stop.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nevith had successfully purchased methamphetamine from Rivera and left the truck stop.

Rivera was arrested and cited for the following:

Methamphetamine Delivery

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Barnes was arrested and cited for the following:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Nevith was arrested and cited for the following:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Rivera, Barnes, and Nevith were transported to and remanded into the custody of the Williamson County Jail.

