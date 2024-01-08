Heartland Eclipse 2024
Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Rain and wind through tomorrow. A slight chance of snow late tomorrow.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. A strong storm system will move through the area this evening through tomorrow. With this system we will see winds gusting up to 40MPH at times, especially in our eastern counties. Temperatures overnight will slowly rise into the middle and upper 40s by morning. For our Tuesday a cold front will move through during the early afternoon hours causing temperatures to fall rapidly into the middle to upper 30s by the late afternoon hours. There is a chance a few snow showers or flurries will move across the area late tomorrow into the evening hours. At this time no accumulations are anticipated.

We are tracking two more systems over the next few days and the coldest air so far this season. Get ready, as we start next week it is going to be very cold.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois High School Association issued a statement on the incident at a high school...
IHSA releases statement on incident at Eldorado Holiday Tournament
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on North Kingshighway in...
Emergency crews respond 3-vehicle crash on Kingshighway
A driver was arrested, accused of hitting a woman with a car early Monday morning, January 8.
Driver facing charges in connection with deadly hit-and-run crash near Malden, Mo.
Tiffany Rivera, Jui Barnes, and Diego Nevith were arrested after they were seen by nearby...
3 arrested in Williamson County during undercover operation
A crash involving a horse in Graves County, Kentucky Saturday evening sent one man to the...
Horse killed, man hospitalized after crash in Mayfield

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Very active week
First Alert weather on Heartland Afternoon 1/8/2024
First Alert weather on Heartland Afternoon 1/8/2024
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 1/8/2024
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 1/8/2024
Winter weather on the horizon: Is it time to panic shop?
Winter weather on the horizon: Is it time to panic shop?