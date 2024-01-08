Rain and wind through tomorrow. A slight chance of snow late tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. A strong storm system will move through the area this evening through tomorrow. With this system we will see winds gusting up to 40MPH at times, especially in our eastern counties. Temperatures overnight will slowly rise into the middle and upper 40s by morning. For our Tuesday a cold front will move through during the early afternoon hours causing temperatures to fall rapidly into the middle to upper 30s by the late afternoon hours. There is a chance a few snow showers or flurries will move across the area late tomorrow into the evening hours. At this time no accumulations are anticipated.

We are tracking two more systems over the next few days and the coldest air so far this season. Get ready, as we start next week it is going to be very cold.

