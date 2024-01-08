Missouri Secretary of State, Jay Ashcroft, says his home was swatted, no one was injured

MISSOURI (KCTV) - The Missouri Secretary of State, Jay Ashcroft, posted on ‘X’ account that his home was recently swatted.

According to the Secretary’s post, he states that his self and his family are safe.

“I am grateful to Jefferson City law enforcement for the professionalism with which they handled the situation,” Secretary Ashcroft further stated in his ‘X’ post.

KCTV5 has not received any information as to what led to Secretary Ashcroft’s home being swatted.

