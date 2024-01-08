Heartland Eclipse 2024
Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Missouri Secretary of State, Jay Ashcroft, says his home was swatted, no one was injured

FILE - Missouri's Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft speaks, Nov. 7, 2017, in Valley...
FILE - Missouri's Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft speaks, Nov. 7, 2017, in Valley Park, Mo. On Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, a Missouri judge tossed Republican-written ballot language that described several abortion-rights amendments as allowing “dangerous and unregulated abortions until live birth.” The office of Ashcroft, who is running for governor in 2024, wrote summaries for the abortion-rights amendments. In Missouri, summaries are provided to voters on ballots to help quickly explain sometimes lengthy and complicated proposals. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KCTV) - The Missouri Secretary of State, Jay Ashcroft, posted on ‘X’ account that his home was recently swatted.

According to the Secretary’s post, he states that his self and his family are safe.

“I am grateful to Jefferson City law enforcement for the professionalism with which they handled the situation,” Secretary Ashcroft further stated in his ‘X’ post.

KCTV5 has not received any information as to what led to Secretary Ashcroft’s home being swatted.

Copyright 2024 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois High School Association issued a statement on the incident at a high school...
IHSA releases statement on incident at Eldorado Holiday Tournament
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on North Kingshighway in...
Emergency crews respond 3-vehicle crash on Kingshighway
A crash involving a horse in Graves County, Kentucky Saturday evening sent one man to the...
Horse killed, man hospitalized after crash in Mayfield
The Eldorado School Board voted to fire its entire basketball coaching staff on Tuesday night.
Heartland school board fires entire basketball coaching staff after incident at tournament
The Rend Lake Dam Road will be closed starting Wednesday until mid-summer due to bridge...
Rend Lake Dam Road to be closed through mid-summer

Latest News

Tiffany Rivera, Jui Barnes, and Diego Nevith were arrested after they were seen by nearby...
3 arrested in Williamson County during undercover operation
A crash involving a horse in Graves County, Kentucky Saturday evening sent one man to the...
Horse killed, man hospitalized after crash in Mayfield
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on North Kingshighway in...
Emergency crews respond 3-vehicle crash on Kingshighway
The Rend Lake Dam Road will be closed starting Wednesday until mid-summer due to bridge...
Rend Lake Dam Road to be closed through mid-summer