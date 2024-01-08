Heartland Eclipse 2024
Malden woman hit by car, dies; driver arrested

A driver was arrested, accused of hitting a woman with a car early Monday morning, January 8.
A driver was arrested, accused of hitting a woman with a car early Monday morning, January 8.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was arrested, accused of hitting a woman with a car early Monday morning, January 8.

According to an online crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2019 Nissan Rogue drove off the eastbound side of the road and hit a pedestrian. This was around 2:32 a.m. on Route J, west of Malden city limits.

The pedestrian was later identified as 49-year-old Deborah C. Moore, of Malden.

According to the highway patrol, the driver of the Nissan Rogue, 18-year-old Rylan D. Trout, of Malden, was arrested on a charge of felony driving while intoxicated - drugs - death of another, felony leaving the scene of an accident and driving while suspended.

He was taken to the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office.

