Jackson Veterinary Clinic to host Stuffed Animal Checkup Day

The Jackson Veterinary Clinic will host its first Stuffed Animal Checkup Day this Saturday.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The Jackson Veterinary Clinic will host its first Stuffed Animal Checkup Day this Saturday.

The event will take place on January 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jackson Veterinary Clinic on MO 72 in Jackson, Missouri.’

Families and children can bring in their stuffed animals to get a checkup at the clinic.

There will be various stations with bandaging, X-rays, vaccines and more.

A station with live cattle will also be at the event.

Hot dogs and snacks for the kids will be provided.

To learn more, click here.

