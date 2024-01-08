Heartland museum welcomes public to view U.S. war history

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - Bloomfield, Missouri is the place where the very first Stars and Stripes newspaper was published in 1861.

Laura Dumey is the executive director for the Stars and Stripes Museum. She said the museum is important to the local community.

“I think it’s great because we’re kind of museum poor here in southeast Missouri,” Dumey said.

On top of the local benefit, Dumey said the newspaper is unique compared to other countries.

“It’s the only publication that is subsidized by the government,” she said. “Yet the people that write for the stars and stripes can criticize it. No other country has a newspaper like this.”

Andrew Porter is a senior at Woodland High School. Porter dressed up as a German soldier.

He told us the reasons why he decided to join the museums mission.

“To help keep history alive,” Porter said. “Talking to the kids the most.”

Every artifact displayed within the museum is donated from the public.

Dumey said trust from donors has been significant for the museum.

“We do have a lot of World War II vehicles that have been given to us because donors know that we will take care of them,” she said.

A Heartland doctor, Mike Penny, decided to donate a 1942 Ford Jeep was used in World War II. His father serving in the military was one of the reasons why.

“When he knew about our museum, he wanted to give us something special,” Dumey said.

The Stars and Stripes Museum offers free admission and is open all week, except Sundays and Tuesdays.

