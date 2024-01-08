Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 stolen vehicles recovered, arrests pending

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two stolen vehicles were recovered in southern Illinois after deputies received a tip.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, it received an anonymous tip via the sheriff’s app during the early morning hours of Monday, January 8.

The person told them two stolen vehicles were concealed at separate locations in Zeigler, Ill.

Zeigler police found and recovered both vehicles.

According to the sheriff’s office, both vehicles had been stolen from different parts of Franklin County.

They say arrests in connection with the investigation are pending.

