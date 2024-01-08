Former Southeast Mo. State University president dies at 85

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A former Southeast Missouri State University president has died at the age of 85.

According to the obituary at Ford and Son’s Funeral Home, Dr. Bill Stacy passed away on Thursday, January 4.

Stacy was the 12th president of Southeast Missouri State University, according to its website, and held the position for about 10 years in the 1980s.

Stacy attended Southeast and received his undergraduate degree in speech and physical education in 1960. According to Southeast Missouri State’s website, he joined the Southeast faculty as an assistant professor of speech in 1967.

He became a professor of speech communication and theater in 1974 before becoming interim president in 1979.

They said Stacy lobbied with others to change Southeast from a college to a university designation. In 1975 he was named the first dean of the Graduate School of Southeast Missouri State.

In addition, his legacy includes the construction of the Show Me Center and Student Recreation Center. The General Education program and Honor Program began under his time as president.

