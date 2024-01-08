Heartland Eclipse 2024
Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Former Southeast Mo. State University president dies at 85

According to the obituary at Ford and Son’s Funeral Home, Dr. Bill Stacy passed away on...
According to the obituary at Ford and Son’s Funeral Home, Dr. Bill Stacy passed away on Thursday, January 4.(Southeast Missouri State University)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A former Southeast Missouri State University president has died at the age of 85.

According to the obituary at Ford and Son’s Funeral Home, Dr. Bill Stacy passed away on Thursday, January 4.

Stacy was the 12th president of Southeast Missouri State University, according to its website, and held the position for about 10 years in the 1980s.

Stacy attended Southeast and received his undergraduate degree in speech and physical education in 1960. According to Southeast Missouri State’s website, he joined the Southeast faculty as an assistant professor of speech in 1967.

He became a professor of speech communication and theater in 1974 before becoming interim president in 1979.

They said Stacy lobbied with others to change Southeast from a college to a university designation. In 1975 he was named the first dean of the Graduate School of Southeast Missouri State.

In addition, his legacy includes the construction of the Show Me Center and Student Recreation Center. The General Education program and Honor Program began under his time as president.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois High School Association issued a statement on the incident at a high school...
IHSA releases statement on incident at Eldorado Holiday Tournament
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on North Kingshighway in...
Emergency crews respond 3-vehicle crash on Kingshighway
A driver was arrested, accused of hitting a woman with a car early Monday morning, January 8.
Malden woman hit by car, dies; driver arrested
Tiffany Rivera, Jui Barnes, and Diego Nevith were arrested after they were seen by nearby...
3 arrested in Williamson County during undercover operation
A crash involving a horse in Graves County, Kentucky Saturday evening sent one man to the...
Horse killed, man hospitalized after crash in Mayfield

Latest News

Isiah Settles (left) and Parker Campbell (right) reportedly escaped a youth development center...
2 missing juveniles escaped from Mayfield Youth Development Center
Two stolen vehicles were recovered in southern Illinois after deputies received a tip.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 stolen vehicles recovered, arrests pending
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland