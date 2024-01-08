First Alert: Tracking active weather pattern

(KFVS) - The First Alert Weather Team is tracking an active pattern with three to four weather systems this week and into next week.

We can expect wind, rain and possible snow along with some dramatic temperature swings.

Today, a potent weather system will be swinging southwest to northeast into the Heartland today through Tuesday.

Rain looks to move into the region early this afternoon for our western counties and by evening for our eastern counties.

Gusty winds will also increase from the southeast today and tonight before shifting westerly on Tuesday.

Steady rain tonight looks to become more intermittent and showery on Tuesday and could mix with some light snow or snow showers by evening. The bulk of snow should stay to our northwest.

We’ll have a couple of nicer and milder days mid-week before another system brings wind, rain and a bit of snow on Friday.

This system will also bring a much colder air mass for the weekend that could set us up for some measurable snow Sunday and next Monday, but this is still a long way off.

Afternoon highs this upcoming weekend may stay below freezing.

