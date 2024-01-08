First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

An active pattern for the next week or so with 3 or 4 weather systems and some dramatic temperature swings. In the short term, a potent weather system will be swinging SW to NE through the region over the next couple of days. This will bring breezy, cloudy and wet weather to our area today through Tuesday. Rain looks to move into our area from west to east from early afternoon (west) to about sundown (east). Gusty winds will increase from the SE today and tonight…before becoming westerly on Tuesday. Steady rain tonight looks to become more intermittent and showery on Tuesday…and could mix with some light snow or snow showers by evening…though the bulk of the snow will stay to our northwest.

Looking ahead, we’ll have a couple of nicer and milder days mid-week before another system brings wind, rain and eventually a bit of snow on Friday. In addition, this will introduce a much colder air mass for the weekend that may set us up for some measurable snow next Sunday and Monday, but that’s a long way off. Highs this upcoming weekend may stay below freezing!

