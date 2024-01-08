Heartland Eclipse 2024
Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Explosion at Texas hotel scatters debris across downtown Fort Worth, multiple people injured

The city’s emergency medical service found “multiple” people injured at the scene.
The city’s emergency medical service found “multiple” people injured at the scene.(WFAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — An explosion at a Texas hotel in Fort Worth on Monday littered downtown streets with large section of building and debris and injured multiple people, authorities said.

Investigators believe the blast was caused by natural gas, said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spokesperson Sara Abel, who was briefed by local police.

Aerial footage in Fort Worth, Texas, showed debris from the hotel scattered across downtown streets as authorities said they were responding to a “major incident” and urged people to avoid the area. The Sandman Signature hotel is in a busy area of downtown about one block from the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Fort Worth City Councilman Carlos Flores posted on Facebook that there had been a gas leak and an explosion.

The city’s emergency medical service has sent nine ambulances to the scene and found “multiple” people injured, although a spokesperson could not immediately say how many. Desiree Partain of MedStar said there are not any fatalities reported so far but stressed that they were still assessing the situation.

Partain said she could not characterize the types of injuries that medical staff were finding and said she did not know their cause.

According to the hotel website, the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel has 245 rooms and was built in 1920 as the “Waggoner Building,” named after cattle rancher and oilman William Thomas Waggoner. The building has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois High School Association issued a statement on the incident at a high school...
IHSA releases statement on incident at Eldorado Holiday Tournament
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on North Kingshighway in...
Emergency crews respond 3-vehicle crash on Kingshighway
A driver was arrested, accused of hitting a woman with a car early Monday morning, January 8.
Driver facing charges in connection with deadly hit-and-run crash near Malden, Mo.
Tiffany Rivera, Jui Barnes, and Diego Nevith were arrested after they were seen by nearby...
3 arrested in Williamson County during undercover operation
A crash involving a horse in Graves County, Kentucky Saturday evening sent one man to the...
Horse killed, man hospitalized after crash in Mayfield

Latest News

Trump expected to appear in court for immunity claim
Trump expected to appear in court for immunity claim
Trump expected to appear in court for immunity claim
Driving in winter weather conditions.
Winter driving safety ahead of snow chances in the Heartland
Alaska Airlines flight 1276, a Boeing 737-900, taxis before takeoff from Portland...
United Airlines found loose bolts, other issues on a key part of grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners