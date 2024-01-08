Heartland Eclipse 2024
Chiefs first playoff game against Miami Dolphins will air on Peacock

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates with teammates after sacking Los...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates with teammates after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. The sack earned Jones a $1.25 million contract incentive. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs clenched the playoffs in their week 17 game however, it was announced that their first playoff game will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Arrowhead Stadium, against the Miami Dolphins.

The Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon, winning 13-12. Immediately, a toss up between who the Chiefs would go up against ensued among the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

After a nail biting game, the Bills took the win, 21-14 making the Miami Dolphins the Chiefs opponent in next Saturday’s game.

The Chiefs versus the Dolphins game will air exclusively on Peacock at 7 p.m.

