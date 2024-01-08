Buck McNeely, host of popular outdoor show, dies

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The host of a popular outdoor TV show has died, according to his son.

In the post on The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely Facebook page, Max McNeely says his father, Buck, passed away in his sleep.

“Even though Buck is gone the show will go on as I have been preparing for this my whole life,” Max McNeely said in the post.

He said his dad started the show as a college project at Southeast Missouri State University. The show grew and aired on more than 550 TV stations globally, becoming the largest syndicated outdoors show in the world, he said.

