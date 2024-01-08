Heartland Eclipse 2024
Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Bollinger Co. circuit court closing Tues. morning due to high winds, dangerous building conditions

[FILE PHOTO] The Bollinger County Courthouse is located in Marble Hill, Missouri.
[FILE PHOTO] The Bollinger County Courthouse is located in Marble Hill, Missouri.((Source: KFVS))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Circuit Court will close Tuesday morning, January 9 due to expected high winds.

According to an administrative order from Presiding Judge Benjamin Lewis, the court will close at 11 a.m. on Tuesday due to high winds and dangerous building conditions.

The Bollinger County Courthouse is more than 130 years old, and is said to be crumbling before the commissioners’ very eyes.

Officials say conditions at the courthouse have become worse over the years, and now they are exploring options for a new location.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois High School Association issued a statement on the incident at a high school...
IHSA releases statement on incident at Eldorado Holiday Tournament
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on North Kingshighway in...
Emergency crews respond 3-vehicle crash on Kingshighway
A driver was arrested, accused of hitting a woman with a car early Monday morning, January 8.
Driver facing charges in connection with deadly hit-and-run crash near Malden, Mo.
Tiffany Rivera, Jui Barnes, and Diego Nevith were arrested after they were seen by nearby...
3 arrested in Williamson County during undercover operation
A crash involving a horse in Graves County, Kentucky Saturday evening sent one man to the...
Horse killed, man hospitalized after crash in Mayfield

Latest News

The Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield, Mo. welcomed public to see U.S. war history.
Heartland museum welcomes public to view U.S. war history
Driving in winter weather conditions.
Winter driving safety ahead of snow chances in the Heartland
U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge was closed after a crash that damaged the guardrail and...
U.S. 45 Ohio River ‘Brookport’ Bridge reopens after crash damaged guardrail, railing
Isiah Settles (left) and Parker Campbell (right) reportedly escaped a youth development center...
2 missing juveniles escaped from Mayfield Youth Development Center