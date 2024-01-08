Bollinger Co. circuit court closing Tues. morning due to high winds, dangerous building conditions

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Circuit Court will close Tuesday morning, January 9 due to expected high winds.

According to an administrative order from Presiding Judge Benjamin Lewis, the court will close at 11 a.m. on Tuesday due to high winds and dangerous building conditions.

The Bollinger County Courthouse is more than 130 years old, and is said to be crumbling before the commissioners’ very eyes.

Officials say conditions at the courthouse have become worse over the years, and now they are exploring options for a new location.

