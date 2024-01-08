Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations planned in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Three events to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are set to take place in Sikeston.

Each event will be held at Green Memorial Church of God in Christ.

The first event is the annual musical at 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 13.

The official MLK Day service and motorcade parade is set for Monday, Jan. 15.

Organizers say the parade will start at 10:30 a.m. and the service is set for 12 p.m.

Dr. Maude Harris will be this year’s the keynote speaker.

This is the 39th year for the event.

