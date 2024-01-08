Heartland Eclipse 2024
Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations planned in Sikeston

Three events to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are set to take place in...
Three events to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are set to take place in Sikeston.(WEAU)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Three events to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are set to take place in Sikeston.

Each event will be held at Green Memorial Church of God in Christ.

The first event is the annual musical at 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 13.

The official MLK Day service and motorcade parade is set for Monday, Jan. 15.

Organizers say the parade will start at 10:30 a.m. and the service is set for 12 p.m.

Dr. Maude Harris will be this year’s the keynote speaker.

This is the 39th year for the event.

