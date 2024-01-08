Heartland Eclipse 2024
Active investigation into ‘incident’ at Scott City apartments

Police are investigating an “incident” at an apartment complex that happened over the weekend.
By Michale Johnson
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an “incident” at an apartment complex that happened over the weekend.

Scott City Police Chief Chris Griggs said he can’t elaborate, but he did confirm the incident happened Saturday night, January 6 at the Oak Street Apartments.

The Scott County Sheriff’s office is assisting with the investigation.

