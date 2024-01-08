2nd arrest made in deadly shooting at Martin, Tenn. bar

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a bar shooting in western Tennessee.

Shykeedra M. Love, 23, of Dyersburg, was arrested an Haywood County, Tenn. on Saturday, January 6 on charges of first-degree murder, reckless endangerment (serious injury or use of a deadly weapon) and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

She was taken to the Weakley County Detention Center.

According to a release from Martin police, one person died in a shooting at Cadillac’s Bar on December 31.

Quardarious Davis was previously arrested in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information should call the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355 or Crime Stoppers.

