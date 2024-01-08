Heartland Eclipse 2024
2nd arrest made in deadly shooting at Martin, Tenn. bar

Shykeedra M. Love, 23, of Dyersburg, was arrested an Haywood County, Tenn. on Saturday,...
Shykeedra M. Love, 23, of Dyersburg, was arrested an Haywood County, Tenn. on Saturday, January 6 on charges of first-degree murder, reckless endangerment (serious injury or use of a deadly weapon) and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.(Martin Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a bar shooting in western Tennessee.

Shykeedra M. Love, 23, of Dyersburg, was arrested an Haywood County, Tenn. on Saturday, January 6 on charges of first-degree murder, reckless endangerment (serious injury or use of a deadly weapon) and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

She was taken to the Weakley County Detention Center.

According to a release from Martin police, one person died in a shooting at Cadillac’s Bar on December 31.

Quardarious Davis was previously arrested in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information should call the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355 or Crime Stoppers.

